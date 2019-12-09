Pete Frates, who's battle with ALS brought inspiration and awareness to the disease passed away today at the age of 34. Frates, a former Boston College third basemen, was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 brought national awareness through the Ice Bucket Challenge a campaign that went viral in 2014 and raised $220 million for research into the disease.

During his time battling the illness Pete had some major personal moments in his life including getting married and having a daughter. He was honored with a book chronicling his life, a Netflix documentary, and recently had athletic facilities at St. John's Prep and Boston College named after him. He was also named SI's 2014 Inspiration of the Year, and nominated as Person of the Year by Times Magazine.

His family released a statement today:

"Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency.



A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity. He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.

Remarkably, Pete never complained about his illness. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure. As a result, through his determination—along with his faithful supporters, Team Frate Train—he championed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. In August of 2014, the historic movement pioneered social media fundraising and garnered donations globally that resulted in better access to ALS care, genetic discoveries, treatments and, someday, a cure. He was a beacon of hope for all.

On behalf of Julie, Lucy, John, Nancy, Jennifer and Andrew, along with his extended family and multitude of friends, we ask that you celebrate Pete and the hope that he has given to so many by following his daily affirmation: Be passionate, be genuine, be hardworking and don’t ever be afraid to be great.

As we prepare to lay Pete to rest, we ask that you respect our privacy while we mourn his loss. For those who would like to extend an expression of sympathy, please consider making a donation to the Peter Frates Family Foundation, 21 Landers Drive, Beverly, MA 01915 or online at petefrates.com/donate. Pete’s foundation’s mission is to aid progressed ALS patients in their desire to stay at home with those who love them most.

Pete’s funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, located at 28 Commonwealth Ave. in Chestnut Hill, Mass., alongside the campus of his beloved alma mater, Boston College. The date and time of the service will be announced as soon as it is finalized. A celebration of his life will be held on the North Shore of Boston at a later date.

The Frates family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the abundant love, kindness, and support we have been the recipients of during the past eight years."

From everyone at BC Maven, thank you Pete for your courageous battle and bringing light to a horrible disease that affects so many. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.