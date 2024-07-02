Four Eagles Selected Across Two Drafts This Weekend on The Joe Gaither Show
On the latest edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BCCentral" we're joined by Kim Rankin to talk about the weekend that was for Boston College athletics. Rankin covered both the NBA and NHL Drafts as the Eagles saw four of its athletes selected and then talked about the latest offensive lineman to commit to Boston College.
The conversation begins with Quinten Post's second round selection to the Golden State Warriors as he became the first Boston College player chosen in the NBA draft since 2018. We dive into how confusing the pick was as Post was seemingly drafted by three different teams with the same pick.
Second, we turn to the NHL Draft as Boston College saw three of its incoming freshman selected across the two rounds. Rankin lets us know how the NHL draft is much different from the NFL and NBA processes as all three players are still expected to play for the Eagles this upcoming season.
Lastly we discuss offensive lineman Denzil Williams who announced his commitment to the Boston College football program and how Bill O'Brien has been building momentum on the recruiting trail this summer.
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.