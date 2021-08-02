Boston College Football Makes 2022 Offers Official

The Eagles sent out their offficial offers on the first day of August

On August 1st, college coaches could officially send offers to the Class of 2022. All over Twitter, Boston College targets and commits shared their offer with their followers. Here is a list of all the names that have released their offers. This is by no means all the recruits, and will be updated with new ones as they come in.

Jude Bowry- Offensive Lineman

Alex Broome- Running Back

Daveon Crouch- Linebacker

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Peter Delaportas- Quarterback

Jack Funke- Offensive Lineman

Amari Jackson- Defensive Back

Edwin Kolenge- Linebacker

VJ Payne-Linebacker/Safety (not currently committed)

Andre Roye- Offensive Lineman (currently not committed)

Gilbert Tongrongou- Defensive End

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin