2022 Linebacker Tyler Martin Says Boston College Near Top Of List After Recent Visit

Boston College is wrapping up their 2020 class with some visits over the next two weeks. But the staff has also been very active building their class of 2021 and 2022, with multiple visitors and offers given out over the last week.

BC Bulletin caught up with Tyler Martin, an inside linebacker from Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge Massachusetts. The highly sought after linebacker has offers from the Eagles, along with Michigan, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia and UMass, He filled us in on where he is on his recruitment

AJ Black: How did your visit go? What did you think of Boston College? Favorite part of the program?

Tyler Martin: The visit was really great. BC is obviously a very intriguing school even without football. The academics are unreal and it is close to home making it really special. My favorite part of the program I would say is the future. The future of Eagle football is trending upward especially with the new staff. I am very excited to see what is to come with the program.

Black: What are your thoughts on the new staff? Did you talk to Hafley and if so what did you think? Also who will be your main recruiter?

Martin: I love the new staff. The energy that was brought just on a singular visit was second to none on the visits I have been on. I was able to talk to Coach Hafley for a good amount of time and he is a guy that I felt an instant connection with. He is honest, smart, and will push you to be your best. But at the same time, he is going to love his players and get the most out of them not only on the field but off the field as well. My main recruiter/s will be inside linebacker coach, Sean Duggan, I really loved spending a bunch of time with him as he is a young guy that brings a lot of knowledge and energy to the table. Along with Coach Duggan, Coach Hafley will be a big part of my process as well.

Black: Where is BC in your recruiting? High? Did it rise or fall?

Martin: BC has been steadily towards the middle of my list of schools for awhile. I never had a big aha moment with the program or school before my latest visit. After this recent visit BC jumped near the top of my list for sure. After the visit, I was able to realize how cool it would be to be a local kid and stay home. What Coach Hafley and the staff is building is truly something special and I want to keep BC at the top of my list for awhile.

Black: Have any other visits upcoming?

Martin: As of right now I don't have any visits scheduled, but as winter comes to a close and spring comes around I will begin planning what I am expecting to be a busy spring visit schedule. I will 110% be back to the Heights for a practice and definitely a game as well. I am also planning some other visits around the country as well and can keep you updated on those. My family and I have an early guess that I will likely be at either the Clemson game or the opener against Syracuse, or maybe both.

****

Check out Martin's highlight reel below:

