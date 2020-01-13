Boston College Hits Recruiting Trail Hard In Maryland

When Boston College hired Aazar Abdul Rahim, there was a lot of talk about his prowess on the recruiting trail. He came with a reputation as a strong recruiter specifically in the Washington DC and Maryland area who brought in elite recruits to the Maryland Terrapins.

This weekend the new defensive backs coach hit the recruiting trail, and made it clear Boston College would become a force in the Maryland area. Four St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) recruits received offers from the Eagles. Let's take a look at who the Eagles offered this weekend

Katron Evans: According to 247, Evans is a 4 star defensive tackle with offers from Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Florida State and many others. The 141st ranked recruit in the Class of 2021, he's considered the 7th ranked recruit in Maryland and 9th defensive tackle in the country.

Clinton Burton Jr. Currently commited to Florida, this 4 star corner back is the 12th ranked cornerback in the country and 9th ranked player in the state of Maryland. Has offers from Alabama, Rutgers, Clemson, Louisville, Michigan and Penn State amongst others.

Aaron Willis: An outside linebacker, also a 4 star who is considered by 247 to be the 4th ranked recruit in Maryland, 103rd national and 7th ranked outside linebacker. Currently holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Maryland amongst others. 247 currently has him Crystal Ball'd to Alabama

Jamon Dumas Johnson: Also an outside linebacker, this 4 star is 309th nationally according to 247 and 15th in the state of Maryland. Currently holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Tennessee and West Virginia. Was recruited by UMass when Aazar Abdul Rahim was the defensive coordinator.

As you can see this is an impressive list of high level recruits the Eagles offered. These recruits have offer lists we have not typically seen with players that end up at Chestnut Hill. On one hand it is great to see the new staff aggressively targeting higher end blue chip players, whether they land them remains to be seen.

Follow BC Maven on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter