Boston College Football Recruiting: Addison Penn Decommits From Eagles

A.J. Black

When Boston College fired Steve Addazio many wondered how his commits would handle the news. Coaching changes almost always lead to decommitments as recruits sometimes commit to a coach not a program. Yet up to this point, interim head coach Richie Gunnell and his staff have done an admirable job keeping the class completely intact. Even with the uncertainty and upheaval, all but one of Addazio's original class (Jah Joyner heading to Minnesota) stuck with the Eagles. However, today the Eagles lost the final holdout as Texas offensive lineman Addison Penn announced on Twitter that he is decommiting from Boston College.

Penn, a 2020 three star center from Southlake, Texas had a solid offer list that included Virginia Tech, Arizona, Kansas, Memphis and a bevy of mid level programs. He committed to the Eagles back in June and things quieted down. However after Addazio's firing, his recruitment picked up again as other schools intensified their push. His most recent offer came from Duke, which may mean that he may flip to the Blue Devils soon. 

Boston College still put together an impressive group of offensive linemen including four star Kevin Pyne, Ozzy Trapilo and Dwayne Allick. The two Massachusetts linemen (Pyne and Trapilo) seemed to remain strong commitments after Addazio was fired, while Allick signed his LOI a few days after the early signing period began. 

There is still well over a month left in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and new head coach Jeff Hafley will have scholarships for incoming freshmen or transfers. We will keep you up to date on any breaking recruiting news as it happens. 

