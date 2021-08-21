Trio of BC Commits have Huge Weekends

High school football kicked off around the country this weekend, and a trio of BC commits had big games. Running backs CJ Clinkscales, Cam Barfield and Alex Broome played big parts in opening weekend wins for their respective schools. Below are recaps of what they did.

Cam Barfield, RB, Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas NV).

Barfield had an electric opener, finding the end zone a total of five times in Bishop Gorman’s win over St. Louis. He came out firing with runs of 1, 57, 3 and 3 yards before halftime and added a 20-yard rush in the third quarter, finishing with 131 yards rushing.

CJ Clinkscales, RB, Buford HS (Buford, GA)

In the Corky Kell Classic, it was a big time matchup between Buford and North Cobb who went 10-2 last season. Clinkscales played a huge role in the game, scoring on a 66 yard touchdown run to tie the game. Buford went on to win the game.

Alex Broome, RB, Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN)

Broome played a big part in LA’s 75-7 thrashing of Greater Atlanta Christian Academy. The BC commit ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Broome committed to the Eagles back in June after visiting Chestnut Hill.

