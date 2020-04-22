BCBulletin
Florida DL Allan Baugh Sees Coaches With Big Plans At Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College has had success landing unheralded recruits in Florida in previous years. Justin Simmons, Michael Walker, Zay Flowers, Hamp Cheevers and Ty Schwab all are/were important members of the Eagles who came to Chestnut Hill with little to no attention from the big local programs in the Sunshine State. Under Jeff Hafley, the staff continues to target recruits from Florida. Late last week they offered St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Allan Baugh. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Baugh about his recruiting journey, schools that stick out, and where Boston College stands in his mind. 

Baugh currently does not have a star ranking on 247Sports, but that may change after a handful of offers from Power 5 schools. He currently holds offers from Boston College, Colorado, Maryland, Tulane, Colorado State, Army, Air Force, Holy Cross, UCF, FAU, and Coastal Carolina. With a strong list that only continues to grow, Baugh is looking for a balance of academics and athletics. He did admit that two schools are sticking out right now "Colorado and Army stand out" he told BC Bulletin. 

However, don't count Boston College out yet. Baugh was impressed by a lot of what he heard from recruiter Vince Oghobaase (defensive line coach), and the BC staff. "The new staff is great there, they have big plans for the program," he explained.  Baugh plans on visiting Chestnut Hill when it is safe to do so, and spoke highly of what the school had to offer. "BC has the academics I’m looking for," he said. "And they play in a Power 5 conference so the competition will be good."

Baugh is a versatile recruit, who could play inside or outside depending on how the coaching staff sees him. He is big at 6'3 253, and could technically bulk up to play defensive tackle, or play the edge at a bit of a smaller size. In his film it is clear that he is an incredibly strong defensive lineman, one that uses his power to surge past offensive linemen to make plays. He is also incredibly quick off the line of scrimmage, which paired with his strength, makes him a disruptive force in the backfield. 

St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale is a program that has churned out some quality recruits in the past. Joey and Nick Bosa, James White, Lamarcus Joyner, and Geno Atkins are just a few of the big names to come out of the school. Baugh hopes to be the next star. "I'm coming from St Thomas Aquinas High School," he explained. "We were the 2019 Geico National Champs. I come from a winning program and I have a winning mentality". 

Baugh currently hopes to make his decision before the start of his senior year, and does not have a top 5 or 10 list. 

