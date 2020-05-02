Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Defensive Lineman Andre Porter

Boston College landed their second commitment of the week as defensive lineman Andre Porter pledged to the Eagles:

Porter, from Ballou HS in Washington, DC is a very impressive get for the Eagles. He is considered a high three star defensive lineman by 247sports. He also holds an impressive offer list that includes Temple, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland and Wake Forest. He was recruited by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who is a very strong recruiter in the DMV area.

At his size, 6'3 275 pounds, Porter looks more to be a defensive tackle than a defensive end, but that could change when he hits college. Watching his game film he certainly looks to have the skill set to be a Power 5 defensive tackle, he's big, physical and uses his strength to get inside on offensive linemen.

BC Bulletin spoke with Porter shortly after his commitment to get his reaction. With COVID-19 changing how recruiting works, Boston College's persistence paid off with Porter. "I liked the facts they kept in contact with me through out all this." explained Porter. Aazaar Abdul Rahim was also a big factor for the junior, who said their relationship was an important factor as well. "He can relate to me because he come from where I’m from." he explained. "I feel like he (Rahim) and the staff can get me to where I need to be."

Boston College recruiting has definitely hit a hot streak the past seven days. Porter is the second commitment of the week for the Eagles, joining defensive back Jalen Cheek from New Jersey. This is not the end of positive run either. There should be another commitment coming early next week, so keep your eyes on BC Bulletin as we will be sure to break that news as soon as it hits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI