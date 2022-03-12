The highly sought after Michigan commit will be checking out Chestnut Hill in April

Milton (MA) four star tight end Andrew Rappleyea has set three unofficial visits, and Boston College is amongst them. The Michigan commit announced on Twitter that he will have an unofficial visit to Chestnut Hill on April 2nd, along with additional visits to Penn State on March 19th and Ann Arbor on March 24th. Rappleyea committed to Jim Harbaugh's program in January.

Can the Eagles move Rappleyea off his Michigan pledge?

Rappleyea is a much coveted local recruit, ranked a four star by 247sports Composite, the number five recruit in the state, and 20th ranked tight end in the country. He has been busy with his recruitment, taking visits to Ann Arbor to see Michigan vs. Ohio State, checking out Happy Valley to see the Nittany Lions, and was in Chestnut Hill to see the Red Bandana win against Virginia Tech. Since the end of the season, Boston College tight ends coach Steve Shimko also dropped by his school to visit as well.

Of note his brother Allan is an offensive lineman for Wake Forest. Earlier this year Andrew told the Poughkeepsie Journal that he wants to model his game after San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who has a lean build just like he does.

Obviously getting Rappleyea back on campus is a big deal for the Eagles. Rappleyea is one of the top recruits in the Bay State, and his skill set would be a tremendous fit for the Eagles.

Datrell Jones, a four star running back committed to the Eagles

The Eagles have a trio of Massachusetts recruits already committed for the Class of 2023. Boubacar Traore, Jaeden Skeete and Datrell Jones, all of whom play ball at Catholic Memorial have committed to the Eagles.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC