Boston College in Frequent Communication With '22 ATH Anthony Costanzo

He has a familiar name, but get to know this latest offer made by Jeff Hafley's staff.

Anthony Costanzo has a name that will sound familiar to the Boston College community. But this version, is a '22 athlete out of Monument (CO) who recently received an offer from the Eagles.

Costanzo is a lengthy defensive back, who already measures in at 6'3. Listed as a three star, he has offers from UNLV, Colorado and Colorado State. Last season with with his team he had 41 tackles in seven games, along with an interception. Shortly after he received his offer he spoke to BC Bulletin.

The junior has been in contact with linebackers coach Sean Duggan. "Coach Sean was the one that offered me," Costanzo said. "What he says is that he’s likes how big I am and how well I can still move for being big. Also I’m a versatile player I can play almost play anywhere on the field."

Boston College is in contact with him every day since the offer, showing a real interest in the Colorado athlete. Costanzo knows what he wants in a program and told BC Bulletin "A place that makes me feel like I’m welcomed and have a opportunity to play early." The connection is building for the junior, who said that as soon as he is allowed to he plans on making a visit to Chestnut Hill to see the program.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more updates on the recruitment of Anthony Costanzo.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- @BulletinBC (please note our new handle)