FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Search

Boston College in Frequent Communication With '22 ATH Anthony Costanzo

He has a familiar name, but get to know this latest offer made by Jeff Hafley's staff.
Author:
Publish date:

Anthony Costanzo has a name that will sound familiar to the Boston College community. But this version, is a '22 athlete out of Monument (CO) who recently received an offer from the Eagles.

Costanzo is a lengthy defensive back, who already measures in at 6'3. Listed as a three star, he has offers from UNLV, Colorado and Colorado State. Last season with with his team he had 41 tackles in seven games, along with an interception. Shortly after he received his offer he spoke to BC Bulletin. 

The junior has been in contact with linebackers coach Sean Duggan. "Coach Sean was the one that offered me," Costanzo said. "What he says is that he’s likes how big I am and how well I can still move for being big. Also I’m a versatile player I can play almost play anywhere on the field."

Boston College is in contact with him every day since the offer, showing a real interest in the Colorado athlete. Costanzo knows what he wants in a program and told BC Bulletin "A place that makes me feel like I’m welcomed and have a opportunity to play early." The connection is building for the junior, who said that as soon as he is allowed to he plans on making a visit to Chestnut Hill to see the program.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more updates on the recruitment of Anthony Costanzo.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- @BulletinBC (please note our new handle)

6JFHT7sb_400x400
Recruiting

Boston College in Frequent Communication With '22 ATH Anthony Costanzo

ChibuezeOnwuka
Recruiting

'21 LB Trevin Wallace Commits to Kentucky

gassonhall
Baseball

Trio of Boston College Baseball Players Receive Preseason Accolades

HunterLong
Football

Locked on Boston College: College Football Video Games are Returning!

MattRyan
Football

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "Matt Ryan Not Going Anywhere"

USATSI_15273152_168388155_lowres
Football

EA Sports Announces Return of College Football Video Games

USATSI_15306021_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Locked on Boston College: The Eagles vs. FSU Saga

JimChristian
Basketball

Boston College vs. FSU Game Postponed

BC_Duke_Preview_1-5ff5aa79c7d4641e23c1d946_Jan_06_2021_12_19_24
Basketball

Jim Christian Speaks About Upcoming Shorthanded Game Against Florida State