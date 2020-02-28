Boston College Target Spotlight: DE Arden Walker

Unfortunately for new head coach Jeff Hafley, Boston College is behind the eight ball in regards to the Class of 2021. While many other programs have had years to cultivate relationships with recruits, Hafley has only had three months. But to the credit of the energy and work of this staff, they have already started to forge strong impressions on some impressive recruits. One would be Arden Walker, a defensive end from Englewood, Colorado.

The 6'4 245 pound Walker, who was offered on February 1st, was first team All Conference and first team All State. He is considered a three star recruit by 247sports. While his rating isn't overly high, he has put together an impressive offer list that includes Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Wisconsin and Washington State. BC Bulletin was fortunate to speak with Walker about his recruitment and where Boston College stands in his process.

Colorado is not a place Boston College usually recruits, and this stuck out to Walker. "I like that they’ve taken a chance on me especially being from a place like Colorado" he explained. He has been in contact with his primary recruiter defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase who "has complemented me on my pass-rushing skills" he said "and they want to polish my game" Walker has been in contact with him almost every day, and even later in the process they have "started to build a relationship over these couple of weeks".

The young defensive end is early in his recruitment process, and has yet to put together any sort of top school list. But when asked about Boston College he emphatically stated "Boston College is DEFINITELY in the race". A visit is in the works for Walker, who hopes to get to Chestnut Hill some time in March or April.

In his junior season at Cherry Creek High School, Walker had 59 tackles in 13 games, along with four sacks.

We will continue to monitor his recruitment for updates.