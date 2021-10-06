'22 Center Armani Mighty Commits to Boston College

Boston College men's basketball landed yet another new commitment on Wednesday evening landing '22 center Armani Mighty. The 6'10 senior from Canada announced his decision on Twitter.

Mighty is a solid developmental pickup for the Eagles. Also holding an offer from Providence, and Vermont the center had a big spring playing extremely well in AAU games. He is a strong physical presence under the rim, and could be a great fit in Earl Grant's system that emphasizes defense. Offensively he probably will need some work at the next level.

This is the fourth and most likely final scholarship Boston College will use in the Class of '22. The Eagles have also landed four star guard Donald Hand, along with defender Chas Kelley. And at the wing, forward position they landed four star Minnehaha forward Prince Aligbe. Armani will be one of three centers on the roster in 2022, joining Justin Vander Baan and Mississippi State transfer Quenten Post.

