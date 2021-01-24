Defensive Back Audavion Collins Wants To Learn More After BC Offer

A new offer out to a defensive back out of Georgia. Read about his thoughts on Boston College

Boston College continues to work the state of Georgia, recently offering defensive back Audavion Collins out of Covington. The '22 recruit is seeing his recruitment pick up of late with offers from the Eagles, Tennessee, Kansas and Michigan State. Currently not ranked by 247sports (not uncommon given the time of year), Collins is a lengthy cornerback that fits the mold of many the defensive backs that have interested Jeff Hafley and his staff.

BC Bulletin spoke with Collins shortly after his offer from Boston College, and he gave us the full story on his relationship with the Eagles amongst other topics.

The Eagles run a two coach (sometimes more) approach to building relationship with recruits. Many times there is a coach that has the geographic area that makes the initial call, while the positional coach will also connect with the recruit. In Collins case it was defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim who connected with him and made the offer.

Like many coaches and recruits, AAR talked to Collins about what parts of his game he was impressed with. "That I am physical, fast, and have good technique," the Covington native told BC Bulletin. He talked about what kind of school he is looking for as well. "A school that can build me as a man and a program that can win."

Communication is a big key for Collins, who says that programs that stay in touch with him are the ones that stand out. The defensive back says that when the recruiting dead period is finally lifted he would like to visit Boston College. "Yeah of course. I wanna get to see what’s it’s like up there, see how it is as a program."

BC Bulletin will stay on top of the recruitment of Audavion Collins and provide any updates as they become available.

