Kicker Ben Sauls Decommits From Boston College

Boston College lost 2020 kicking recruit Ben Sauls, who went to Twitter today to announce that he had decommitted from the Eagles.

This news comes on the heels of special teams coordinator/OLB coach Ricky Brown announcing that he would not be returning to the Heights. It is not surprising that a committed recruit would change his mind when the head coach and his position coach are now no longer part of the program. We saw something similar to this with Jalen Kitna who decommitted after offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian went to Northwestern and Phil Trautwein left for Penn State.

Sauls did not sign during the early signing period and according to a source was set to grey shirt, meaning that he would not officially be part of the scholarship class until after the first semester. He had no other known offers during his recruitment.

Boston College's kicking depth chart currently sits with John Tessitore (K/P), Danny Longman and Stephen Ruiz who transferred from New Mexico during the 2019 off season. This a young inexperienced group, of the trio they have only one has made a field goal in a game. This isn't to say that one of these option couldn't become the starter next , they are just unproven.

Sauls is the fourth decommit under Jeff Hafley joining Jah Joyner, Jalen Kitna and Addison Penn. As mentioned in his post Sauls is going to start looking at other schools, starting with a visit to Pittsburgh. He may still consider Boston College, but hiven Hafley's comments about "not wanting to be here", it would be a shock if Sauls ever ends up playing in Chesntut Hill.