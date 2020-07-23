Boston College Target Bensley Joseph To Announce On Monday

Boston College basketball target Bensley Joseph will be announcing his decision on Monday July 27, 2020 according to multiple reports (first reported by Corey Evans of Rivals). Last night it was also reported that Boston College had a phone call with Joseph, though there are no reports on what the call was about

Based on the rumblings, it appears that Miami is the favorite to land Joseph. 247sports has had four Crystal Ball predictions come in today and they are all pointing to the Hurricanes. Rivals.com has similar predictions on their site from their writers.

Joseph, a 4* point guard (via 247 composite) from Arlington Mass, rounded out his list with the Georgetown Hoyas, Marquette Golden Eagles, Miami Hurricanes and Providence Friars. In addition to his top five he also had offers from Iowa, Rhode Island, UMass and Penn State. Via his ratings on 247 he is considered the top recruit in the state of Massachusetts.

As mentioned before Joseph would be a big commitment for the Eagles. Earlier this month Gianni Thompson a three star power forward from Chestnut Hill pledged to the Eagles. On the other hand BC lost out on Casey Simmons, another local recruit who committed to Northwestern.

If BC does not land Joseph, the other point guard to watch for is Carter Whitt, who recently transferred to Brewster Academy. BC offered him early, but he has a very strong offer list that includes Alabama, NC State, Maryland and Tennessee.

Stick with BC Bulletin as we will break down the Joseph decision as soon as it happens.

