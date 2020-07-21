BCBulletin
Boston College Make Top 5 For '21 PG Bensley Joseph

A.J. Black

Boston College men's basketball made the "Top 5" for 2021 point guard Bensley Joseph of Putnam Science Academy. He announced his grouping today on Twitter:

Joseph, a 4* point guard (via 247 composite) rounded out his list with the Georgetown Hoyas, Marquette Golden Eagles, Miami Hurricanes and Providence Friars. In addition to his top five he also had offers from Iowa, Rhode Island, UMass and Penn State. Via his ratings on 247 he is considered the top recruit in the state of Massachusetts. 

New England Recruiting Report gave a scouting report on Bensley Joseph:

He's a more than capable scorer but his ability to put points on the board isn't what makes him special. Call it what you want, but he's an "alpha" on the floor with an "it" factor about him. Essentially, he's a leader, loaded with intangibles, and a big presence. He changes the game as much, if not more, defensively than he does offensively and his overall approach allows him to raise the level of those around him on both ends of the floor. 

If Boston College can land Joseph, that would give Jim Christian two major local recruits for the upcoming class. Given that the Eagles have notoriously struggled to keep local talent in Chestnut Hill, this would be a big change in the recruiting culture surrounding the program. Earlier this month, three star Gianni Thompson a power forward from Brimmer and May in Chestnut Hill also committed to the Eagles. Grabbing two top Massachusetts recruits who are considered by some services to be four stars would be a big boost for the Eagles. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news regarding Bensley Joseph. 

