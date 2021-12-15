2022 Boston College Recruiting Wrap Up and Analysis

On Wednesday, Boston College wrapped up their 2022 recruiting class with 21 signees. The class, ranked in the Top 25 by Rivals and SI All American, is the highest ranked BC recruiting class since the sites began recording this data in 2002. Here are some of the major storylines coming out of early National Signing Day.

Ho-Hum Day For Breaking News: All in all Hafley's class has been wrapped up since October. There were no crazy surprises, or shocking decommits (we will get to that in a moment) or commitments. The class was basically every name we had heard, who each fax/signed their letter and became an Eagle. In a day with loads of drama, like Travis Hunter to Jackson State, Boston College went their usual route, orderly and without anything unexpected.

A Few Changes of Plans: Not sure I would call them "shocking", but two Boston College players did not sign on Wednesday. Cornerback Jamal Hood from St. Frances Academy and Boston College "mutually agreed to go in separate directions", while Texas wide receiver RJ Maryland has yet to sign. Hood won't be coming to Boston College, while we are waiting for Maryland's decision, which could happen either in the early or late signing period.

Bring Out The Stars: One of the biggest storylines to come out of this class has to be the crop of four stars that the Eagles landed. Wide receiver Joseph Griffin, tight end Matt Ragan, defensive lineman Kwan Williams, safety Sione Hala, cornerback Amari Jackson and quarterback Peter Delaportas all had four stars on one of the many recruiting services---247, Rivals or ESPN. When you look at where Boston College has improved in recruiting this is one of the top areas. Getting this type of top end talent on the trail should in theory lead to better results on the field.

Points of Emphasis: Looking at the class there clearly were a few positions of emphasis. The Eagles took in three running backs (Alex Broome, CJ Clinkscales & Cam Barfield), all of whom are smaller than the typical bruising back we have seen at BC but all have good hands in the passing game. Secondly, the defensive front seven looked to be a place where BC spent time building, grabbing nine players. Daveon Crouch, Edwin Kolenge, Clive Wilson, Sione Hala (hybrid), Joseph Hardy, Gilbert Tongrongou, Kivon Wright all are playing up front. Finally, the Eagles added a pair of tight ends, Matt Ragan and Jeremiah Franklin, both of whom are going to be in that Hunter Long/Trae Barry mold that will be able to be threats in the passing game.

Cross Country Trips: Boston College landed recruits from 12 states and two countries, with Sam Candotti coming from Australia. The Eagles went as far west as California, and down south to Florida. Massachusetts and Maryland were tied with the most frequented state with four recruits,

Powerhouse Recruits: Another glimpse at the list and something else pops up. Boston College has been very involved with some of the nation's top high school programs. St. John's Bosco, Bishop Gorman, Buford, and even Central Springfield are some of the elite programs in the country and have many top notch recruits. Boston College landed quality players from these programs, such as Sione Hala, Joseph Griffin and Cam Barfield, but these additions will help solidify relationships between Hafley's staff and these schools moving forward.

