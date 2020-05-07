BCBulletin
'22 Defensive End Aiden Gobaira "Extremely Interested" in Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College recently offered Aiden Gobaira, a 2022 defensive end out of Chantilly, Virginia.

BC Bulletin spoke with Gobaira about his offer, and where the sophomore stands in his recruitment process.

The 6-5 200 pound Gobaira's recruitment is already red hot. Along with his offer from Boston College he already holds offers from Duke, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Notre Dame. When asked what kind of school he is looking for Gobaira said "I’m looking for a school that is amazing academically while also being a outstanding football program." Penn State, Vanderbilt, BC and Notre Dame all fit that criteria according to the recruit. 

Boston College jumped out to the sophomore because "I am extremely interested in their coaching staff and of course their academics." he explained. "When they offered me I felt honored that a Division One football program wanted me." He expressed that he is interested in learning about the team's strategy and would like to make a visit soon. 

Watching his game film, and it is easy to see why Gobaira is getting so much early attention. He explodes off the line of scrimmage, and has a great first move that gets him past his blocker. From there he uses what looks like great speed to get pressure on the quarterback. Given his size, he could probably fill out a little more and be an impressive pass rusher at the next level. 

Gobeira is relatively new to football, only really getting into it his freshman year. Before that he said that he saw himself as more of a lacrosse player. He does not have any favorites at this time, and has a lot of time ahead of him, so he hasn't set a time for making a decision. 

Recruiting

FEATURED
