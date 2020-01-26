BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 CB Andrew Garwo Talks About New Staff, Re-Offer From Eagles

A.J. Black

When Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley took over in Chestnut Hill, the program decided that they were going to reset offers from the previous regime. Basically, if you were offered by Steve Addazio and his staff it was no longer valid. The new staff had to give you an offer, and if you have been following along on social media, these offers have been flying out to 2021 and 2022 recruits. 

One of the first recruits to receive one was Andrew Garwo, a three star cornerback from Conwell Egan Catholic in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania. We spoke with the junior about his recruitment and his relationship with the new staff in Chestnut Hill. 

Garwo, as mentioned before had been offered by the previous staff. But he spoke highly of Jeff Hafley and the new coaching staff "I was happy about the new coaching staff". Clearly he seems like a priority for the new head coach as "Coach Hafley came down to my school and re-offered me. He told me he’s very high on me and made sure he came down to see me". 

Hafley's coaching history should really resonate on the recruiting trail with defensive backs like Garwo. "He coached Sherman, Revis, and Talib" Garwo said "His resume speaks for itself and Ohio State is DBU". 

As many BC fans know Garwo's brother, Patrick is a running back on the Boston College roster. I asked Andrew if his brother had talked to him at all about the new staff. The name that came up? New strength and conditioning coach Phil Matusz and his staff. "My brother told me the new strength and conditioning coaches are for real" Garwo explained, "he has never been this sore before in his life". 

Currently the 6'0 Garwo currently holds offers from Boston College Rutgers, and Army. But that could change quickly. He is planning to visit Boston College soon, but didn't specify a date. When asked what other schools he is considering he mentioned Bowling Green, Yale, Army and Rutgers.

Check out Andrew's highlight reel below:

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 Linebacker Tyler Martin Says Boston College Near Top Of List After Recent Visit

A big time local prospect had a great visit with the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Kobay White Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return to Boston College

Big news for the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Jarius Hamilton Scores Career High 23 Points As BC Squeaks Past VT 61-56

Sloppy win for Boston College, but a big one that they desperately needed

A.J. Black

WR Christian McStravick Enters Transfer Portal`

Texas wide receiver is reportedly heading to the transfer portal

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Preview and Predictions

Who will take it today in Chestnut Hill?

A.J. Black

For Aapeli Rasanen, It’s All About Bringing a Trophy Back to Boston College

The Finnish forward is looking to bust BC out of a championship slump.

jbiagioni16

by

Riderbc20

Boston College Still Active With 2020 Recruiting Class

Eagles continue to offer new scholarships to previously not targeted recruits

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Murphy's Dagger In Final Moments Sinks Boston College As Pittsburgh Wins 74-72

Another loss for Jim Christian and the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

MaroonAndGold99

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Virginia Tech with Mike McDaniel

Get to know BC's opponent with insider information on the VT Hokies

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles break their losing streak?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black