2021 CB Andrew Garwo Talks About New Staff, Re-Offer From Eagles

When Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley took over in Chestnut Hill, the program decided that they were going to reset offers from the previous regime. Basically, if you were offered by Steve Addazio and his staff it was no longer valid. The new staff had to give you an offer, and if you have been following along on social media, these offers have been flying out to 2021 and 2022 recruits.

One of the first recruits to receive one was Andrew Garwo, a three star cornerback from Conwell Egan Catholic in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania. We spoke with the junior about his recruitment and his relationship with the new staff in Chestnut Hill.

Garwo, as mentioned before had been offered by the previous staff. But he spoke highly of Jeff Hafley and the new coaching staff "I was happy about the new coaching staff". Clearly he seems like a priority for the new head coach as "Coach Hafley came down to my school and re-offered me. He told me he’s very high on me and made sure he came down to see me".

Hafley's coaching history should really resonate on the recruiting trail with defensive backs like Garwo. "He coached Sherman, Revis, and Talib" Garwo said "His resume speaks for itself and Ohio State is DBU".

As many BC fans know Garwo's brother, Patrick is a running back on the Boston College roster. I asked Andrew if his brother had talked to him at all about the new staff. The name that came up? New strength and conditioning coach Phil Matusz and his staff. "My brother told me the new strength and conditioning coaches are for real" Garwo explained, "he has never been this sore before in his life".

Currently the 6'0 Garwo currently holds offers from Boston College Rutgers, and Army. But that could change quickly. He is planning to visit Boston College soon, but didn't specify a date. When asked what other schools he is considering he mentioned Bowling Green, Yale, Army and Rutgers.

Check out Andrew's highlight reel below: