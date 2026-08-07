Boston College Baseball Receives Verbal Commitments From Trio of 2028 Prospects

This time of year is all about the windup to football season, but for the Boston College baseball program, right now is about finding the next generation of Eagles from the high school ranks and landing some commitments.

That was the case this past week, as BC picked up three class of 2028 commits in St Mark’s School (Southboro, Mass.) right-handed pitcher/third baseman Owen Ma, Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) outfielder Connor Bresler, and Thayer Academy (Braintree, Mass.) catcher/middle infielder Ryan Heerman.

Heerman was the first out of the trio to announce his commitment, which he did on X, formerly known as Twitter, which he did on Tuesday.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to announce my commitment to continue my academic and baseball career at Boston College!” said Heerman. “First, I want to thank [coach Interdonato], [coach Wilder], and the entire [BC baseball] staff for believing in me and providing me this amazing opportunity.”

I’m incredibly excited and honored to announce my commitment to continue my academic and baseball career at Boston College!



First, I want to thank Coach Todd, Coach House, Coach Holden, and the entire @BCBirdBall staff for believing in me and providing this amazing opportunity.… pic.twitter.com/6YGelcgb4V — Ryan Heerman (@HeermanRyan) August 4, 2026

The No. 6-ranked player in New England Baseball Journal’s top 50 prospects in New England’s Class of 2028, Heerman shined behind the plate this summer for Team Massachusetts at the High School National Championships in Omaha, Neb., and he was selected to play in the PBR Futures Game a few weeks ago, where he flashed his uber athleticism and advanced feel of the strike zone.

The Boston Prime product also ran a 6.80-second 60-yard dash, showed off a throwing velocity of 81 miles per hour from home to second base, and delivered a pop time between 1.93-2.07 seconds. Off the bat, Heerman’s exit velocity got up to 98.6 mph.

2028 C Ryan Heerman (MA) was a stand-out last week at the #PBFG26.



Uber athletic backstop paired with tools & crazy upside. 98.6 EV, 81 🦾, 1.93-2.07 Pops & 6.83 runner. 🫨



Controls the game from behind the plate. Advanced feel for K-zone & + runner 👀



STATE RANK: #8 OVR, #1 C https://t.co/XHW8nA7Izw pic.twitter.com/DGHJFAy6FO — Brendan Ebert, M.S. (@EbertBaseball) August 1, 2026

Bresler, meanwhile, who announced his commitment on Thursday, recorded exit velocities exceeding 100 mph and ran a 60-yard dash of 6.70 seconds.

A scouting report by Prep Baseball’s Shooter Hunt praised his body control and minimal wasted effort with his cuts. He finished his sophomore campaign for Delbarton with a .405 batting average and a .488 on-base percentage with 10 stolen bases en route to winning the Non-Public A State Championship.

And then there is Ma, who already spins the ball up to 93 mph with two true breaking balls, according to Prep Baseball New England’s Brendan Ebert, consisting of a curveball-slider combination. Ma is the No. 2-ranked ‘28 pitcher and No. 3-ranked player in the state of Mass., and he also played for Team Mass. in Omaha alongside Heerman during mid-July.

“Fast, fluid mover with an effortless look on the mound,” one report by Prep Baseball New England wrote of Ma. “Repeatable delivery and flashed upside on the secondary offerings.”

This past season for St. Mark’s, Ma received All-ISL and All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention honors, and he was named MVPitcher of Perfect Game New England’s “Best of the Best” showcase on July 31.

2028 RHP Owen Ma (MA) was spectacular on the mound at the #PBFG26.



6-0, 195 with physical lower half. Short leg kick & drifts down the slope. High 3/4 slot; supinator. Ride FB up to 93mph. Two true BBs; CB+SL combo (2600+ RPM). N2K 📲



STATE RANK: #3 OVR, #2 RHP https://t.co/nzRFFag7IG pic.twitter.com/nqpB5hmh6Q — Brendan Ebert, M.S. (@EbertBaseball) August 2, 2026

This trio of players are BC’s first three 2028 verbal commits.

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