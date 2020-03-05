Boston College has re-opened their pipeline to Ohio with the hire of Jeff Hafley. The former Ohio State DC has connections in the state, and has brought along coaches like Matt Thurin and Sean Duggan who also know the state. One 2021 recruit from the state, athlete Brayden Fox has caught the eyes of the coaching staff. BC Bulletin had the opportunity to talk with Fox about his family, Boston College, and what he is looking for in a program.

Fox, a 6-3 200 lb athlete from Archbishop Hoban, Akron Ohio is a 3 star recruit. He currently holds offers from Michigan State, Akron, Miami (OH), Rutgers, Western Michigan and other MAC schools. He has an interesting family history including an uncle Tim Fox who was an All-American under Woody Hayes at Ohio State and played for the New England Patriots from 1976-1981, and cousin Chris Fox who was a cornerback for Boston College from 2007-2010.

His family connection has raised his interest in the Eagles "We have a ton of respect for Boston College, having family played for the program, we understand how prestigious of a degree that program offers." Fox told BC Bulletin. "We also have family in Boston, and love the area and travel there often."

When looking for a program, Fox has some characteristics he is looking for. "Coaching staff, culture. Who makes me feel most like family". His family is very important and will clearly be involved in his decision. "My family and I would like to make a decision before the start of my senior season. We want a team that is committed to us, and we will commit to them."

The new staff has caught the eye of the high school junior and his family. Brayden's uncle Dustin Fox, is a college football analyst and he spoke highly of Jeff Hafley and his staff "he speaks very highly of the new staff. One of the coaches is also from our hometown which I think is neat." Matt Thurin the special teams coordinator is currently his primary recruiter and Fox is planning to visit the Heights next weekend.

While BC hasn't offered as of yet, the visit could change that. Currently the Eagles are recruiting him as an athlete but as Fox sees it "they love my size and athleticism so they could see me being a huge target for wide out as well as other positions".

Fox currently has a Top 4 of Indiana, Louisville, Rutgers and Michigan State.

We will keep you up to date on any updates on his recruitment.

