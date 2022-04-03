Boston College Continues to Build Pipelines With Power House High School Programs

BC has begun to build in roads with some of the biggest programs in the country

Boston College football added a new commitment this week, in EDGE rusher Brian Simms of St. Frances Academy in Maryland. This was a solid addition to the 2023 class, and yet another recruit from a big program from around the country. In the past three years the Eagles have added three recruits from this program, considered to be one of the premier football programs on the east coast.

Sione Hala of St. John's Bosco will join BC football in the fall of 2022

Since Jeff Hafley has taken over, the Eagles have not been a program to shy away from offering recruits from big programs. They have landed a commitment from the IMG Academy (Ilija Krajnovic), Bishop Gorman (Cam Barfield), St. John's Bosco (Sione Hala) and Lipscomb Academy (Alex Broome). These are in addition to the trio from St. Frances Academy (Simms, CJ Burton & Jude Bowry). All of these programs are considered big programs in the world of high school football, and have produced some elite NCAA and NFL talent.

While in many cases, BC is not grabbing the elite recruits from these schools, they are still exciting prospects who could grow into major contributors in Chestnut Hill. Hala is a four star safety/linebacker, who could be a major factor in BC's defense for year's to come. Krajnovic has enormous upside even though he is relatively raw, and Bowry looks like he could crack the two deep as a true freshman.

Building a relationship with these programs could help BC land bigger names down the road. Defensive backs coach/assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim has a tremendous relationship with St. Frances Academy, which helped him already land Burton, but could pay further dividends down the road. And it's not just in Maryland, BC continues to make offers to these major programs. This past week the Eagles offered Raymond Pulido 6-5 340 pd offensive lineman out of St. John's Bosco, and appear to be one of the top two finalists for Bishop Gorman linebacker Palaie Faoa.

St. Frances Academy '22 OL Jude Bowry is already turning heads in spring practice.

All these relationships are relatively new for Boston College. Former head coaches Steve Addazio and Frank Spaziani focused their efforts elsewhere. This is not to say they didn't have their own pipelines, as both were relatively successful at St. Xavier in Ohio, but they didn't have the national reach that Hafley is building in his three years in charge.

The Simms commitment this week was the sixth recruit for Boston College in the Class of 2023, and their first from a powerhouse program. But with offers throughout the country, and BC grabbing visitors throughout the spring sessions, it seems like more good news could be coming in this class.

