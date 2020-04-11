'21 WR Cardrece Mobley "Building Bonds" With Boston College Coaching Staff

The energy and work of Boston College's staff on the recruiting trail has been felt by many recruits that BC Bulletin has spoken with. Last week the Eagles offered Cardrece Mobley, a WR out of Clearwater, Florida. We spoke with him about his relationship with Jeff Hafley's staff, his timeline and more.

Mobley, a 6-3 wide out has offers from University of Southern Florida, Southern Miss, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Toledo, UNC Charlotte, Boston College, Bowling Green, UTM Martin, Buffalo, and Marshall. A wide receiver with good length who can line up on the outside and get up and grab passes. That kind of receiver would be a great addition for the Eagles.

The Boston College coaching staff has been in constant contact with Mobley, who says they have been in touch with him three times a week. "We're building bonds" he told BC Bulletin. He currently is being recruited by wide receiver coach Joe Dailey and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu. When asked what interests him about BC he responded "they’re a great program with great coaches and are in a good conference with competition."

The junior explained that when Boston College sent him his offer it was "a great feeling" because "they play in the ACC and lots of NFL players come from there." COVID-19 has made visits impossible, and Mobley mentioned that if possible he would like to come up to Chestnut Hill and "meet everyone."

Cardrece Mobley does not have a Top 5, and will be making an earlier decision announcing after spring football. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding his recruitment.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI