BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

'21 WR Cardrece Mobley "Building Bonds" With Boston College Coaching Staff

A.J. Black

The energy and work of Boston College's staff on the recruiting trail has been felt by many recruits that BC Bulletin has spoken with. Last week the Eagles offered Cardrece Mobley, a WR out of Clearwater, Florida. We spoke with him about his relationship with Jeff Hafley's staff, his timeline and more. 

Mobley, a 6-3 wide out has offers from University of Southern Florida, Southern Miss, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Toledo, UNC Charlotte, Boston College, Bowling Green, UTM Martin, Buffalo, and Marshall. A wide receiver with good length who can line up on the outside and get up and grab passes. That kind of receiver would be a great addition for the Eagles. 

The Boston College coaching staff has been in constant contact with Mobley, who says they have been in touch with him three times a week. "We're building bonds" he told BC Bulletin. He currently is being recruited by wide receiver coach Joe Dailey and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu.  When asked what interests him about BC he responded "they’re a great program with great coaches and are in a good conference with competition." 

The junior explained that when Boston College sent him his offer it was "a great feeling" because "they play in the ACC and lots of NFL players come from there." COVID-19 has made visits impossible, and Mobley mentioned that if possible he would like to come up to Chestnut Hill and "meet everyone."

Cardrece Mobley does not have a Top 5, and will be making an earlier decision announcing after spring football. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding his recruitment. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reassessing the Boston College Men's Basketball Depth Chart After Recent Transfers

Boston College has had a lot of movement lately on their roster here is where they stand.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 10 For Purdue Center Matt Haarms

The Eagles are in good shape for the coveted transfer

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

'21 Athlete Prince Kollie "Speechless" After Boston College Offer

The Tennessee linebacker had a lot of positive things to say about Boston College and the coaching staff.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

XFL Suspends Operations, No Plan To Reopen in 2021. Four Former Eagles out of Work

XFL shut down after just half a season, with no relaunch date planned

A.J. Black

Boston College In Contact With Much Sought After Purdue Transfer Matt Haarms

The 7'3 Purdue big is going to be a hot commodity this offseason

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Lands Rider Transfer Forward Frederick Scott

Boston College added their second transfer of the spring, as Frederick Scott committed to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 8, 2020

Updates on various Boston College targets, recruits naming their top lists and more!

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Rider Transfer Frederick Scott Announces Tonight. Has Boston College In Final Group

Eagles look to be in good shape with the forward. Can Jim Christian land the transfer?

A.J. Black

2021 DT Owen Stoudmire Felt "Great Excitement" After Boston College Offer

Boston College needs help up the middle, and might have found a target in Ohio

A.J. Black

The Return of College Football is Vital For Other College Sports

If football does not return, the ramifications could be devastating

A.J. Black