Reanalyzing the 2016 Boston College Football Recruiting Class

Yesterday The Athletic re-ranked the 2016 recruiting class to see which programs really had the best class. Of course Boston College was not on their list, but using a point system writer Max Olson was able to reanalyze the recruits each program brought in.

In terms of where the class stood, 2016 was not considered one of Steve Addazio's stronger classes at the time. Ranked 78th nationally and dead last in the ACC, there was only one four star and that was Ethan Tucky. The year before the Eagles were ranked 60th, and in 2017 they were 67th.

But Steve Addazio prided himself on building up players, the diamonds in the rough let's see how he did with this class.

All-American, award winner, Top 50 NFL Draft pick: None

Multi-Year Starter: LB Max Richardson, QB Anthony Brown, WR Kobay White, S Mike Palmer, CB Hamp Cheevers, TE Korab Idrizi, LB John Lamot, P Grant Carlson

One-Year Starter/Key Reserve: DT Adam Korutz, DE Brandon Barlow, OL Elijah Johnson, TE Ray Marten

Career Backup: DT Bryce Morais

Left The Program, Minor or No Contribution: LB Ethan Tucky, OL Tom Kowalkowski, OL Sean Ragan, WR Christian McStravick, OL Shane Leonard

The first thing of note is that there technically isn't any top end NFL talent in this group. However, that could change next year if Max Richardson has a big season as there were projections that he could be a 3rd or 4th rounder this season.

Addazio however was able to find quite a bit of ACC talent in this group. No matter what you think of him, Brown was a serviceable-to-good QB when healthy, and we might see what Kobay White can do with a more pass friendly offense this year. Idrizi was an excellent run blocking tight end, who finished his career with five touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, you had the aforementioned Richardson along with his fellow starting linebacker Lamot both of whom will return in 2020. Cheevers had an incredible 2018 season but made that fateful decision to go to the NFL Draft, where he went undrafted. Palmer for big portions of this season, but also had his moments. It will be interesting to see what a defensive back minded coach like Jeff Hafley can work on him with.

All of the reserves listed all will be back again in 2020. Barlow should see more time as a starter, while Korutz saw more and more time as the season progressed.

In terms of players who left, Tucky transferrred to Cincinnati shortly after his freshman season. McStravick just entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago, while Leonard, Bletzer and Kowalkski no longer play football.