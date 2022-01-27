Recruiting Needs For The 2023 Class: Offense Edition

It has been quiet on the recruiting front as the Class of 2022 winds down. With multiple new offers going out for the Class of 2023, it is clear that the emphasis and time is focused on this group. While right now it is unclear what size of a class the Eagles are trying to land, Jeff Hafley has said that he wants to focus on high school seniors instead of the transfer portal, so it's fair to assume that it should be another larger class.

Here is how we project the next recruiting class to shape up.

QUARTERBACK

Need: 1

Boston College will have a big adjustment in 2023 with Phil Jurkovec graduating and the Eagles looking either within for a replacement or finding a transfer portal QB to fill the role until Emmett Morehead or another player is ready. Right now it's tricky, the Eagles don't have an offensive coordinator/quarterback coach, and they are going to want to bring in a player that matches the coaches preferences. That being said, the Eagles are going to most likely want to add another another player into that room. Local quarterback William Watson, and four star Delaware native Cam Edge could both be names to watch for, but also keep an eye on Jaxon Potter out of Santa Magarita, California. He has connected with the staff, but still does not have an offer.

RUNNING BACK

Need: 1-2

Commit: Datrell Jones

Boston College brought in three running backs in 2022, so this isn't necessarily a position of need. The Eagles already have one commit in Datrell Jones, out of Catholic Memorial (MA). If BC sees a position move with one of their previous commits, they could add a second, and their recent offers to 2023 backs should signify they aren't done yet.

WIDE RECEIVER

Need: 3-4

Commit: Jaedn Skeete

Boston College had a good chunk of their depth at this position enter the transfer portal this offseason, leaving the Eagles with the ability to dive in and grab a handful for this upcoming class. BC brought in a pair in 2022 (Joseph Griffin, Ish Zamor), so expect them to be active here as well. Jaedn Skeete, a four star wide receiver out of Catholic Memorial (MA) has already committed. Ronan Hanafin out of Cambridge, MA is a name to watch for, as he has been on campus a handful of times.

TIGHT END

Need: 1

Boston College hit the jackpot in 2022 bringing in Matt Ragan and Jeremiah Franklin, both potential big time pass catching targets. With Joey Luchetti graduating, the Eagles will have space for another tight end. Andrew Rappleyea, from Milton Academy was clearly a name to watch for, but he committed to Michigan. They have four other known tight end offers out right now, but it unclear who is a priority, and who is truly interested in the Eagles.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Need: 3-4

Boston College lost 4 of their 5 starters heading into the 2022 season. Which on one hand is concerning due to the lost of stability and familiarity. But on the other hand it is going to allow some of the younger players to get their turn. BC only brought in three offensive linemen in the most recent recruiting class. That means Boston College needs to fill the back end with younger players who are developing and getting ready for their turn. Tamarus Walker (McDonough, MD), Charlie Symonds (Taft School, CT), Chase Bisontis (Don Bosco, NJ) and Samson Okunlola are all names that are worth watching. Bisontis and Okunlola are major recruits with huge offer lists.

