State of the Class of 2023: Where Does Boston College Go From Here?

Eagles have 13 commits, where could the focus of the remainder of the class be?

Boston College landed their 13th commitment on Sunday with the addition of Pennsauken (NJ) safety Kahlil Ali. Currently, the class sits at 18th overall according to 247sports.com, and 16th overall according to Rivals.com. In addition, Boston College still has one additional "silent" or mystery commitment, that has yet to announce.

The Eagles still have one more major official visit weekend coming up with some big names including linebacker Palaie Faoa from Bishop Gorman and ATH Ronan Hanafin checking out the campus.

But with around twelve spots available, if Hafley goes with a full class, what positions are still in need? We look at some of the options.

Cornerback: It's crazy to look at all the defensive backs and say "Boston College still needs corners." But the truth of the matter is that two of the three commitments at defensive back are safeties. The Eagles have been looking at speedsters at this position including Rodrick Pleasant (CA), Bo Mascoe (FL), CJ Blocker (FL) and Antonio Cotman (VA). Pleasant would be the jewel of the group, but don't sleep on the other three, they would also be excellent additions to a great secondary class.

Safety: Yes, you heard me, the Eagles may not be done here. Safety is a position of versatility, so don't be surprised if they go with three. More of a tradition pair of safeties and possibly one that could slide over to the hybrid linebacker/safety slot. One name to watch for is KP Price, a safety from Calvert Hall (MD).

Offensive Line: Coach Dave Deguglielmo had a busy week to kick off June landing a pair of commitments in Ryan Wickow (FL), and Michael Crounse (MD). The Eagles are clearly not done at this position with some other big names like Zak Yamauchi (NV), Luke Baklenko (CA) both on camp, and Brandon Solis (TN) also a potential name to watch for. New offers have been coming out at a fast clip for the Eagles, so there may be more OV's coming at this position the next open period.

Running Back: This is a real position to watch for as Boston College has had some very intriguing recruits on campus. Parker Jenkins (TX), Marquise Collins (TX), Durrell Robinson (MD), and Dontavius Braswell (GA) have all been on campus, but none have yet to commit (which is not to see one isn't coming).

Others: And of course there will be other positions that are taken, most likely recruit specific. For instance, BC may be "done" at defensive lineman, but a spot will be there for Boubacar Traore (MA) or wide receiver and Ronan Hanafin (MA). Don't be surprised if the Eagles add a linebacker as well.

