Boston College 2023 Football Recruiting Big Board: Running Backs

The Boston College football staff is working hard making offers and developing relationships with the recruiting class of 2023. Over the next few weeks we are going to look at some of the names that are linked to the Eagles. Please note that many different factors change between when Boston College gives an offer, and the current state of the relationship with the recruit. Here are some notable names to watch at the running back position.

Running back should be an interesting position to monitor, as BC brought in three backs in 2022, and already have one committed for next season. Will they go with multiple recruits at the position? The current trends and offers make it appear that they will, but we will have to wait and see.

Currently Committed:

Datrell Jones (Catholic Memorial, MA)

247 Sports Ranking: Four Star

Rivals:

Additional Offers: Pitt, Michigan

Boston College got in early with Jones last season, and received a commitment when he pledged along with his CM teammates defensive tackle Baboucar Traore and wide receiver Jaeden Skeete. Not much of a worry of another team poaching Jones at this point, as it sounds like he is soundly in Boston College's camp. A 5'9 back, Jones has good speed and would be a valuable

Notable Offers:

It is important to note that most of these offers came from the previous offensive coaching staff. If Boston College decides to go with an second running back in this class here are some names they have been linked with.

Ike Daniels, Stafford, VA

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

Lots of interest from bigger programs in the DMV star who was offered back in July of 2020. South Carolina, Wake Forest, and Tennessee have all offered recently Has not take a visit to Boston College yet. The Gamecocks look like they are the leaders right now.

Joshua Robinson

Montini Catholic, Illinois

247 Sports: Three Stars

BC's most recent offer on the board, Robinson is a bit different than the new smaller backs that Hafley's staff has focused on. Built more like a power back, something BC will need as well, Robinson has had offers from a variety of Group of Five programs, and could be visiting Boston College soon.

Nolan Ray: Brother Rice, Bloomfield Hills, MI

247 Sports: Three Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

Offered last year, his recruitment has quieted down quite a bit. Lots of interest from MAC programs.

Jeremiyah Love, Christian Brothers College, Saint Louis, MO

247 Sports: Four Stars

Rivals: Three Stars

BC offered this exciting weapon back in October, and since then his recruitment has absolutely blown up. In the past three months he's added offers from Alabama, USC, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, LSU and Michigan. While he may be a can't miss recruit at this point, have to see BC on the outside on this one.

Darius Taylor, Walleed Lake Western (MI)

247 Sports: No Ranking

Rivals: Three Star

Might be recruited as more of an athlete than a running back, this 185 pounder from Michigan has a lot of offers from the Big Ten, the MAC and Cincinnati. Offered by the Eagles in December.

