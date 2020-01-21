BCMaven
Boston College Commit TJ Guy: Hafley's Energy Is Amazing

A.J. Black

Boston College hosted a slew of local recruits this weekend, amongst them was 2021 commit defensive end TJ Guy. Although he committed to the previous staff and Steve Addazio, the current staff is honoring his commitment to the Eagles. We spoke with the junior after his visit in Chestnut Hill on Saturday.

"The visit went really well", Guy told BC Maven, "I met all the new staff except coach Aazar (Abdul Rahim), met the new defensive line coach. I like him a lot, I can already tell we are going to gel really well." Of course Guy got his opportunity to meet with the new head coach as well "I already know Coach Hafley is going to bring great things to BC, his energy is amazing to be honest."

Guy has been on the radar of other schools as well, holding an offer from Syracuse and a recent offer from Pitt. When asked about his current status he explained that he is still committed to Boston College. However he still plans to visit other schools, and hopes to make a trip to Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, and is trying to make the trip to Michigan in March. 

A 2019 MHSFCA All State selection, Guy is one of many talented Bay State recruits coming up the pipeline. Is he close to any of these players, and will he try to bring any other local guys to BC? "Owen McGowan is a local kid committed to BC" Guy explained as a local player he is close to "my teammate Cincere Gill (running back) is extremely talented and I’m trying to get him up to BC". 

With visits coming up to other schools, Guy will be a name to watch for. Certainly he is a local star that Jeff Hafley and his staff will want to stay committed to Boston College. 

