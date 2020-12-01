SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

'21 LB Bryce Steele Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a new commitment on Tuesday as North Carolina linebacker Bryce Steele verbally committed to the Eagles. 

Steele, a 4* recruit and SI All American candidate was originally committed to South Carolina. He recently decommitted from the Gamecocks after Will Muschamp was fired. From reports it sounded like it came down to his hometown team the NC State Wolfpack, and BC Eagles. 

A linebacker/safety hybrid, Steele will fit in well with Hafley's 4-2-5 defense that puts special emphasis on these types of players. At 6'1 and 205 he has the speed to play safety and the power to play linebacker. He will certainly be a great fill in for the Eagles who recently lost Trevin Wallace to decommitment.

Steele was one of a trio of South Carolina decommits that Boston College offered recently. The others being George Wilson, a big defensive end that has strong offers, and Simeon Price an athlete who could play wide receiver or defensive back. Both players are three stars according to 247sports, but would be great additions to the recruiting class.  

This is the 24th recruitment in the Class of '21, but expect more movement as the class comes to a close. There could still be more decommitments and flips, so stick to BC Bulletin for all the news around this recruiting class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Sheesh, Wallace decommit, a GREAT get in Steele, and now there’s a CB for a Porter flip to Maryland as we get a CB for Rooks. Been seeing a lot of decommits all around, luckily Hafley seems like he’s got a backup and it’s more of a “trade”.

Obviously would like to keep them all, but guess thats not the name of the game.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. St. John's: Live Updates

Live updates on tonight's game against the Red Storm

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

Stop by and discuss today's game between the Eagles and Cardinals.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Planning To Build Basketball Practice Facility

It sounds like the Eagles are going to finally get a practice facility for both men and women's basketball

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Phil Jurkovec & David Bailey Out for Game With Injury

Two big injuries for the Eagles in the third quarter

A.J. Black

by

Waterchase20

The ACC Bowl Lineup is in Disarray. What Can They Do?

With four bowls gone, what happens with bowl season?

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

'21 LB Trevin Wallace Decommits From Boston College. What's Next?

Wallace has decommitted after a bevy of SEC offers, but could there be good news coming soon for the Eagles?

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Weekly Kickoff: University of Virginia

Our weekly look at BC's opponent and what they bring to this weekend's season finale

A.J. Black

by

azbc

Boston College vs. St. John's: Preview and Prediction

The Eagles and Red Storm face off today in a battle of two former Big East foes.

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

Rally Falls Short As St. John's Defeats Boston College 97-93.

The Eagles played sloppy basketball and it cost them as they fell to 1-2 on the season

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Locked on Boston College: Talking St. John's, Bowls, Practice Facility

Our daily podcast talks about last night's loss to St. John's and looks at some other big news around the world of BC athletics.

A.J. Black