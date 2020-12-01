'21 LB Bryce Steele Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed a new commitment on Tuesday as North Carolina linebacker Bryce Steele verbally committed to the Eagles.

Steele, a 4* recruit and SI All American candidate was originally committed to South Carolina. He recently decommitted from the Gamecocks after Will Muschamp was fired. From reports it sounded like it came down to his hometown team the NC State Wolfpack, and BC Eagles.

A linebacker/safety hybrid, Steele will fit in well with Hafley's 4-2-5 defense that puts special emphasis on these types of players. At 6'1 and 205 he has the speed to play safety and the power to play linebacker. He will certainly be a great fill in for the Eagles who recently lost Trevin Wallace to decommitment.

Steele was one of a trio of South Carolina decommits that Boston College offered recently. The others being George Wilson, a big defensive end that has strong offers, and Simeon Price an athlete who could play wide receiver or defensive back. Both players are three stars according to 247sports, but would be great additions to the recruiting class.

This is the 24th recruitment in the Class of '21, but expect more movement as the class comes to a close. There could still be more decommitments and flips, so stick to BC Bulletin for all the news around this recruiting class.

