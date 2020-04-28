BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 WR Dante Reynolds Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

The Boston College Eagles landed their second commitment of the night as Kenwood High School wide receiver Dante Reynolds commits to the Eagles:

Reynolds a three star wide receiver from Kenwood High School and is a teammate of running back Lewis Bond, who committed earlier tonight. The 6'0 Reynolds holds offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Maryland, and Arkansas State. Most signs point to Reynolds filling the role of defensive back on the team, but he did play wide receiver in high school as well. He was recruited by running backs coach Richie Gunnell. 

When watching his film, the speed of Dante Reynolds is the first thing that you notice. He has incredibly quick feet, and looks to have very good acceleration. The other feature is that even at 6'0 tall, he has a good vertical and can go up strong to pull down passes. For Frank Cignetti's new offense, Reynolds could really be an asset. Like his teammate Bond, Reynolds has also been a kick/punt returner. 

This is the sixth commitment for Jeff Halfey's recruiting class of 2021. Reynolds joins his teammate Lewis Bond, linebacker Owen McGowan, DB Jalen McCain, DB Kani Walker, and kicker Connor Lytton as commitments. 

The pair of commitments tonight might not be the only good news the Eagles receive this week. New Jersey defensive back Jalen Cheeks dropped his top three of Boston College, West Virginia and Pittsburgh yesterday. He will be committing on Friday and all signs point to another Boston College recruiting victory. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft 2020: Night Two Live Blog

On to Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and we will be here to talk about every pick.

A.J. Black

by

SI Draft Tracker

NFL Draft Live Blog: Night One

Stop by and leave your thoughts on round one of the NFL Draft

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Analyzing The BC Men's Basketball Scholarship Situation

We look at Boston College's scholarship situation over the next four years to see where the team sits.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Offers UAB Transfer Center Makhtar Gueye

Boston College clearly is still targeting a big man, as they have offered transfer Makhtar Gueye.

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

2021 All Purpose Back Lewis Bond Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their first commitment of the evening, as Lewis Bond of Illinois committed to the Eagles

A.J. Black

2022 Linebacker Moses Walker Excited About Boston College Offer

A highly recruited, highly ranked star out of New York, Walker would be a huge get for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Boston College Quarter-Century Team: Quarterback

Over the past twenty five years there has been one quarterback who has become the gold standard at Boston College, Matt Ryan.

A.J. Black

by

moose2251

Georgia 2021 Athlete Kaleb Edwards "Shocked and Excited" by Boston College Offer

Boston College offered Dacula, Georgia athlete Kaleb Edwards, who is an exciting recruit to watch.

A.J. Black

Five Other Boston College Eagles Who Could Potentially Be Drafted In 2021

There are five other BC players, four underclassmen and a transfer who could hear their names on NFL Draft day in 2021

A.J. Black

Evaluating Boston College's 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

An early preview of Boston College's NFL Draft prospects for next year's draft.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black