2021 WR Dante Reynolds Commits To Boston College

The Boston College Eagles landed their second commitment of the night as Kenwood High School wide receiver Dante Reynolds commits to the Eagles:

Reynolds a three star wide receiver from Kenwood High School and is a teammate of running back Lewis Bond, who committed earlier tonight. The 6'0 Reynolds holds offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Maryland, and Arkansas State. Most signs point to Reynolds filling the role of defensive back on the team, but he did play wide receiver in high school as well. He was recruited by running backs coach Richie Gunnell.

When watching his film, the speed of Dante Reynolds is the first thing that you notice. He has incredibly quick feet, and looks to have very good acceleration. The other feature is that even at 6'0 tall, he has a good vertical and can go up strong to pull down passes. For Frank Cignetti's new offense, Reynolds could really be an asset. Like his teammate Bond, Reynolds has also been a kick/punt returner.

This is the sixth commitment for Jeff Halfey's recruiting class of 2021. Reynolds joins his teammate Lewis Bond, linebacker Owen McGowan, DB Jalen McCain, DB Kani Walker, and kicker Connor Lytton as commitments.

The pair of commitments tonight might not be the only good news the Eagles receive this week. New Jersey defensive back Jalen Cheeks dropped his top three of Boston College, West Virginia and Pittsburgh yesterday. He will be committing on Friday and all signs point to another Boston College recruiting victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI