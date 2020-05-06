BCBulletin
Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 DB Jamal Hood

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a commitment today from 2022 defensive back Jamal Hood from Baltimore, Maryland

This is a huge get for the Eagles. Hood while only ranked a three star recruit, has a very impressive offer list. Currently the sophomore holds offers from Florida, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss. Hood currently attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore which has almost a half dozen 2022 players that have major offers including offers from Boston College. Landing a player like Hood could be a great sign for the next recruiting class in the DMV. 

Defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim was the main recruiter in this commitment. Again, Rahim has been a huge addition for the Eagles and has landed three commitments in the past week. Jalen Cheek of New Jersey, along with Andre Porter and Hood of the DMV.  Recruits have lauded Rahim for his ability to connect with them, and now because of that Boston College has become a force in the DMV area. Rahim's value to the program is already very high. 

Hood is 6'0 185 pounds, and his film showcases a recruit that is strong on technique. In coverage he is able to stick to his receivers, and keep them off their routes, and finishes strong towards the ball. He played both corner and safety in high school. 

This is Jeff Hafley's first commitment for the Class of 2022. Recently we have seen a flurry of new offers out, so commitments may pick up as we get closer to summer. If Jamal Hood is any indication of the type of recruit BC will be attracting, this could be a very special class. 

