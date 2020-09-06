Virginia Athlete Jamareeh Jones Commits To Boston College

Jamareeh Jones, a '21 athlete out of Virginia announced today during a decision ceremony that he has committed to the Boston College Eagles.

Jones, a 6-0 athlete was recruited by the Eagles as a wide receiver and chose Boston College over offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, UNC, Maryland and West Virginia. His final pairing were the Eagles and Mountaineers.

From Highland Springs, Virginia, Jones was recruited by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, and was recruited to play wide receiver in Chestnut Hill. In high school he played a lot of quarterback, so he will have some adjusting when he hits college, but for someone who can run a 4.35 40 yard dash, he has the athleticism to make this work.

For Rahim this is his 8th recruit of the class, when we spoke to Jones a while back his relationship with Rahim was a big reason he was considering the Eagles. This commitment continues to show how prolific the new defensive backs coach is as a recruiter in the DMV area. He has opened new doors to Boston College in the area, and his name alone puts the Eagles in top contention with some exciting recruits like Jones.

Jamareeh "Bugg" Jones is the 20th recruit in Boston College's class of '21. He is the second wide receiver in the class joining Dante Reynolds of Kenwood, Illinois. BC still should have more spots for the upcoming class, as a source told me they could land a class somewhere in the 20's in terms of size.

BC Bulletin will have a full scouting report up on Jones, conducted by our experts at SI All American shortly. Make sure to check it out for a full insider's look into the newest Boston College commitment.

