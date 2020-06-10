BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

'21 Athlete Jonas Sanker Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed their second commitment of the day on Tuesday as '21 athlete Jonas Sanker committed to the Eagles:

Sanker is a 6'2 195 pound athlete out of The Convenant School in Charlottesville, Virginia. He currently is unranked by 247sports.com, and has offers from Army, Navy, Ohio, Temple, Harvard and a bevy of G6 schools. 

He was recruited as a hybrid safety, one that could play both linebacker and safety. Sanker has the speed and versatility that would make him an asset on Hafley's defense. In terms of comparisons, he would play the kind of role that Isaiah Simmons played for Clemson last year. This hybrid role is something that Steve Addazio seldom used, but is common in many contemporary defenses. Just like many of the other recruits BC has landed recently, Sanker has a lot of raw potential that with some good coaching Boston College will be able to maximize.  

BC Bulletin spoke to Sanker on the evening of his commitment. He explained why he chose the Eagles. "I think what really jumped out to me was just how the school has amazing academics while also playing Power 5 football." Sanker explained. "I also really the foundation and culture that has been put in place there." He saw the program investing in their student athletes, and putting an emphasis on "being the best version of yourself academically and athletically."

Linebackers coach Sean Duggan has been the coach that has been most in touch with the recruit according to Sanker, and they have built a great relationship. "I really like who he is as a person and just how he envisions my future, in preparing me to not only be a great player at Boston College but also in the NFL." 

Head coach Jeff Hafley also impressed the high school junior. "Coach Hafley really knows the game and really has put time into recruiting me." he explained. He further went on to say that Hafley's variety of experiences in the NFL and college levels impressed him. Tem Lukabu, the defensive coordinator also made an impression on Sanker. "I like the energy he has, along with the knowledge of the game that he brings to the table" 

Jonas Sanker is the 18th commit for the Class of 2021. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 LB Trevin Wallace

The Eagles landed another commitment, this time a linebacker from Georgia.

A.J. Black

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: June 9, 2020

Boston College is on the recruiting trail, what are some of the offers, news and analysis associated with the Eagles

A.J. Black

ESPN Update on FPI Season Prediction for Boston College

ESPN's game predictor has BC going anywhere from 5-7 to 7-5 next year. We look at how they split up the games.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Boston College Introduces Patrick Kraft as New Athletic Director

BC Athletics introduced the former Temple AD on a Zoom call with the media and important stake holders.

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

How Tough Is Boston College's Football Schedule This Year?

A look at the schedule and the challenges that the new coaching staff could face.

A.J. Black

'21 Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku Commits to Boston College

The Eagles added another defensive end, as New Jersey defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku committed to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Former BC Center Nik Popovic Signs Contract in Serbia

Popovic, will be returning to Serbia to start his professional career.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Boston College Lands Transfer Andre Adams From Southern Utah

The Eagles filled out their roster with a big man from the Thunderbirds.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Boston College Basketball: Projecting a Starting Lineup in 2020

The Eagles have their roster set, here is what they are projected to look like in 2020-21

A.J. Black

by

JimInPly

Boston College OL Adam Korutz Transfers to Colorado State

Former Boston College offensive lineman will be joining his former coach in Fort Collins

A.J. Black