'21 Athlete Jonas Sanker Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their second commitment of the day on Tuesday as '21 athlete Jonas Sanker committed to the Eagles:

Sanker is a 6'2 195 pound athlete out of The Convenant School in Charlottesville, Virginia. He currently is unranked by 247sports.com, and has offers from Army, Navy, Ohio, Temple, Harvard and a bevy of G6 schools.

He was recruited as a hybrid safety, one that could play both linebacker and safety. Sanker has the speed and versatility that would make him an asset on Hafley's defense. In terms of comparisons, he would play the kind of role that Isaiah Simmons played for Clemson last year. This hybrid role is something that Steve Addazio seldom used, but is common in many contemporary defenses. Just like many of the other recruits BC has landed recently, Sanker has a lot of raw potential that with some good coaching Boston College will be able to maximize.

BC Bulletin spoke to Sanker on the evening of his commitment. He explained why he chose the Eagles. "I think what really jumped out to me was just how the school has amazing academics while also playing Power 5 football." Sanker explained. "I also really the foundation and culture that has been put in place there." He saw the program investing in their student athletes, and putting an emphasis on "being the best version of yourself academically and athletically."

Linebackers coach Sean Duggan has been the coach that has been most in touch with the recruit according to Sanker, and they have built a great relationship. "I really like who he is as a person and just how he envisions my future, in preparing me to not only be a great player at Boston College but also in the NFL."

Head coach Jeff Hafley also impressed the high school junior. "Coach Hafley really knows the game and really has put time into recruiting me." he explained. He further went on to say that Hafley's variety of experiences in the NFL and college levels impressed him. Tem Lukabu, the defensive coordinator also made an impression on Sanker. "I like the energy he has, along with the knowledge of the game that he brings to the table"

Jonas Sanker is the 18th commit for the Class of 2021.

