Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Defensive End Neto Okpala

Boston College landed a commitment on Monday, as defensive end Neto Okpala committed to the Eagles.

Okpala is a junior out of Loganville, Georgia with offers from Air Force, Vanderbilt, Navy, Army and a variety of MAC/Sun Belt schools. According to his 247sports page, the 6'3 225 pounder does not have a rating as of now. Usually after a commitment though that usually will change.

Watching his film you can see where Boston College's interest lies. According to the recruit he runs a 4.5 40, which is incredible for a kid that size. Even if he may be a bit raw, that kind of athleticism is not something you can teach which means with some coaching at the collegiate level his upside is very high. A good quick defensive end can be a game changer at the collegiate level.

He is the second defensive end of the class joining Andre Porter of Washington DC.

Okpala is the 16th recruit in the Class of 2021, and the second recruit out of the state of Georgia (Kani Walker is the other). There still remains one other recruit who has committed to the Eagles but has yet to announce yet. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will be sure to break the news as soon as it is announced.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI