BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Defensive End Neto Okpala

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a commitment on Monday, as defensive end Neto Okpala committed to the Eagles. 

Okpala is a junior out of Loganville, Georgia with offers from Air Force, Vanderbilt, Navy, Army and a variety of MAC/Sun Belt schools. According to his 247sports page, the 6'3 225 pounder does not have a rating as of now. Usually after a commitment though that usually will change. 

Watching his film you can see where Boston College's interest lies. According to the recruit he runs a 4.5 40, which is incredible for a kid that size. Even if he may be a bit raw, that kind of athleticism is not something you can teach which means with some coaching at the collegiate level his upside is very high. A good quick defensive end can be a game changer at the collegiate level. 

He is the second defensive end of the class joining Andre Porter of Washington DC. 

Okpala is the 16th recruit in the Class of 2021, and the second recruit out of the state of Georgia (Kani Walker is the other). There still remains one other recruit who has committed to the Eagles but has yet to announce yet. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will be sure to break the news as soon as it is announced. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Basketball in Contact With Delaware Grad Transfer Justyn Mutts

Another option Boston College may be targeting is a power forward from Delaware.

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 3 Running Back David Bailey

After two years of backing up AJ Dillon, it is time for a new running back to take the reigns at Boston College.

A.J. Black

Linebacker Trevin Wallace Cites "Great Relationship" with Boston College Coaches

Boston College makes the top three for Georgia linebacker Trevin Wallace.

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 4 Offensive Lineman Tyler Vrabel

After a phenomenal redshirt freshman year, Vrabel will look to have an even bigger 2020

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands In Top 6 For DE Kyran Montgomery

Eagles are in good shape for defensive end out of Indiana

A.J. Black

Boston College Athletes and Coaches React to Death of George Floyd and Aftermath

Emotions have run high as player, coaches and alumni have reacted to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Basketball Schedules Series With the University of Rhode Island

Boston College will be facing off with a regional foe over the next two seasons

A.J. Black

The 2014 Boston College Upset Against USC Began The Ascension of Ryan Day

It was a big moment for BC Football, but this game served a big purpose for the team's offensive coordinator, Ryan Day

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 5 Tight End Hunter Long

He has been on the brink of a huge season now for two years, what could Long do in a new offense?

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 8 For LB Jackson Hamilton

The Eagles made the cut for an exciting linebacker out of Georgia.

A.J. Black