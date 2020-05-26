Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 OL Otto Hess

Boston College landed another commitment, with Illinois offensive tackle Otto Hess pledging to the Eagles:

A 6'7 280 pound offensive lineman from Oswego Illinois, Hess had offers from Arizona, Indiana, Maryland Minnesota, Syracuse, Purdue, Virginia, Cincinnati and Boston College. He is considered a three star recruit by 247sports, the 27th ranked recruit in Illinois and 105th offensive tackle.

We spoke with Hess shortly after his commitment, and he told BC Bulletin that making his commitment wasn't hard. "The relationships I built with the coaches and recruits made it an easy decision."

Back when he was offered he spoke with BC Bulletin. "They’re an amazing academic institute in a great area," he said. Offensive line coach Matt Applebaum and head coach Jeff Hafley have been his primary contact so far. The coaching staff in general has stood out to Hess, "They’re great," he exclaimed. "They have a ton of very reputable experience which makes me feel they’re going to be very competitive in the ACC."

Watching his film, you can just see the power in Hess. Big and already strong, this offensive tackle will only continue to fill out, and with a college training program could become a formidable tackle at the college level.

Hess is a tackle, and the second offensive lineman the Eagles have landed in the past week. On Sunday evening, Ilija Krajonovic from Serbia committed to the Eagles. BC continues to add to a talented group that also includes true freshman Kevin Pyne, Ozzy Trapilo and Dwayne Allick along with veterans like Tyler Vrabel, Alec Lindstrom and Finn Dirstine.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI