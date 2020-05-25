Boston College landed a big defensive tackle this week when Ohio DT Owen Stoudmire committed to the Eagles

Boston College was the first Power 5 offer for Stoudmire, who also held offers from Army, Holy Cross, Air Force, URI and Bryant. The young defensive tackle currently does not have a star ranking on either Rivals or 247sports.

BC Bulletin spoke with Stoudmire shortly after his decision. He said the reason he chose the Eagles was "I want to be part of something special, and I know the BC Class of 2021 will be special". He also spoke highly of the coaching staff. "I had an immediate connection with the coaching staff and believe they have the in their vision of the team, which will take the program to the next level." Stoudmire further elaborated "Their level of expertise this coaching staff brings to this team, I know will ensure that I reach my full potential."

Jeff Hafley also found a recruit that values his education as well, which according to Stoudmire was a factor in his decision. "The education I will receive at Boston College is like no other, and I feel it will ensure success for me even after football."

Stoudmire knew it was time to make his decision and commit to Boston College. "I chose to commit now, because I knew this is where I want to and need to be" he told BC Bulletin. "I feel the entire staff has worked tremendously hard to ensure that I have had every opportunity to understand the culture at Boston College despite the current times."

This is the third defensive tackle for the Eagles, who also landed Andre Porter from Washington DC and most recently Nigel Tate from Maryland. Stoudmire is also the second recruit from the state of Ohio, joining defensive back Shawn Gates who committed last week.

Even with a smaller offer list, Stoudmire has racked up some local accolades that should make him stand out. He was second team All-Ohio the past season, and first team All District (All Northeast Inland).

For a defensive tackle, Stoudmire explodes off the ball, almost like a defensive end. His ability to get out of his stance and engaged with the offensive linemen is impressive. And when he has a few steps to get his motor rolling, he can be a very dangerous defensive tackle.

The rising senior chose BC for a couple of reasons including the fit with the coaching staff and his education. But he also sees big things in the future for the football program. "With this coaching staff, I see the program with multiple bowl wins and becoming a top contender in the ACC."

Owen Stoudmire is the 14th recruit of the 2021 recruiting class.

