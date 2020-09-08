SI.com
Boston College Lands Coveted '22 Quarterback Peter Delaportas

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a huge recruit on Tuesday, with the commitment of '22 quarterback Peter Delaportas from Sparta, New Jersey. 

The Pope John XII (New Jersey) quarterback is a game changing recruit for the Eagles. He is ranked a four star by 247sports, and is considered the 10th ranked pro style quarterback in the country. He chose the Eagles over offers from Kentucky, Syracuse, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. 

This commitment is big for the Eagles for a number of reasons. Delaportas is a top level quarterback, and could be a program defining player. This is as important for the Eagles as landing Clinton Burton and Phil Jurkovec, because as we all know, quarterbacks are cornerstones for winning teams. 

On top of that he is very active with other recruits, and could push for other top level recruits to commit as well to the Eagles. He will be the cornerstone of this class, and could help catapult it into a great class. There are great New Jersey recruits that he could talk up and bring in, and having an active high recruit like Delaportas will ripple with other commits. 

With his addition, Boston College's quarterback room is almost completely rebuilt from the time of Steve Addazio. Now Frank Cignetti and Hafley will have added Phil Jurkovec, Matt Rueve, Andrew Landry, Emmett Morehead and Delaportas for the future. 

Peter Delaportas is the third recruit of the Class of '22 joining Jamal Hood (St. Frances, MD) and Jack Funke (Xaverian Brothers, MA). 

BC Bulletin will have a full breakdown on this recruit shortly including a scouting report. 

