‘23 OL Ryan Mickow Commits to Boston College

Eagles land their first offensive lineman of the class of ‘23

It was a busy weekend for official visitors for BC football, and the first commitment came on Sunday evening.

Ryan Mickow, a ‘23 offensive lineman from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida went to Twitter to announce his decision.

A versatile lineman who can play up and down the line, having played tackle, guard and center at STA. Mickow has an impressive list of offers including Miami, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Ole Miss and Syracuse. On 247sports.com, he is ranked a three star recruit.

With this commitment, Boston College again landed a sought after recruit from a national powerhouse. The Eagles have recently been very successful at schools like St. Frances Academy (Brian Simms, Jude Bowry and CJ Burton), Lipscomb Academy (Alex Broome), and St. John's Bosco (Sione Hala).

Boston College now has one offensive lineman in the fold for the Class of '23, but the potential for some other big names to join the group. Luke Baklenko, Ian Geffard and Michael Crounse all took official visits this past weekend. The Eagles now have ten commitments for the Class of '23.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeFN

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC