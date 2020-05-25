BCBulletin
Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Offensive Lineman Ilija Krajnovic

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a commitment on Saturday night as Serbian offensive lineman Ilija Krajnovic pledged to the Eagles:

Krajnovic is a 6'8 325 pound offensive lineman who transferred over to the IMG Academy after learning to play football just a year ago. As you can see by his size he is a mammoth player, and there is a ton of upside from scouting reports. He is still learning but has the size that you can't teach, and with some coaching and seasoning could become a big steal for the Eagles. 

Because he is so new to the scene he has yet to get a ranking, or offers from other schools. But big programs like Michigan have been keeping an eye on him, so it was wise that Jeff Hafley's staff moved earlier to get him. This is the type of commitment that doesn't have the star power from the major recruiting services, but clearly the coaching staff saw something huge potential in the young offensive lineman.  

Krajnovic is the first offensive lineman in this class for the Eagles. There have been a handful of other offers that have gone out, and names to continue watching for include Drew Kendall, Coco Kulrich and Otto Hess. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on this new commitment and any news regarding BC recruiting. 

