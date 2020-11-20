SI.com
'21 Defensive Back Shawn Asbury II Commits to Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a new commitment on Friday as North Stafford (VA) defensive back Shawn Asbury flipped from Virginia Tech to the Eagles.

Asbury is considered a three star recruit by most of the recruiting services and has offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Temple, Navy amongst a slew of Group of Six schools. He originally had committed to the Hokies back in June. This is yet another commitment in the catch area of defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who has been dominant in the DMV area. Asbury is the sixth commitment from the area. 

Earlier this week the Eagles lost a commitment from safety Marvin Martin, so clearly landing a recruit of this caliber helps the class. The Eagles continue to build their defensive back group that now includes Asbury, Cole Batson, Clinton Burton Jr, Jalen Williams, Jalen Cheeks and Shawn Gates. 

Virginia Tech website The Key Play talked to his coach Neil Sullivan who had this to say about Asbury

Even though Tech plans to initially slot him as a corner, due to his tackling prowess, range and high football IQ, Asbury mans the free safety spot in North Stafford's 4-2-5/man free scheme.

"We try to use him in a lot of different ways," said North Stafford head coach Neil Sullivan. "We definitely want to make sure that we're able to use him in the passing game, but also in the running game. He's an outstanding tackler. We have things designed so that he's the free hitter, the guy that the offense can't block, to come up and make the tackle.

"He's an incredible cover guy as well. As a freshman he played strictly corner, and he was lights out as a freshman, but he transitioned to safety over the last two years for us."

As Sullivan summed it up, "when he's back there he just makes our whole defense a lot better", and he knew that from the get go.

Shawn Asbury is the 24th commitment of the Class of 2021, and the second major flip for the Eagles. Earlier in this cycle they flipped Clinton Burton Jr. from Florida.  As mentioned before don't be surprised if Boston College goes over 25 commitments from this class, by making some gray shirts that enroll in the spring. 

BC Bulletin will break down any more recruiting new as it breaks. 

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Imagine BC is going to use him as a safety? Sounds like a good, smart player and sure tackler. Maybe not the heat seeking missile that David or Martin is, but a player I’m happy to have.

Jec919
Jec919

While it’s behind awesome that we have all these DB commitments, do you think they’ll all end up getting playing time? Or do you think some switch to offense, or bulk up to play linebacker? Or, with passing offenses being what they are, is the mindset that you can never have too many DB’s?

