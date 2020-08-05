BCBulletin
Boston College Football Lands Trio Of Local '23 Recruits

A.J. Black

Boston College football landed a trio of '23 recruits as a trio of Catholic Memorial recruits committed to the Eagles. Per Danny Ventura of the Boston Herald, those players are rising sophomores TE/DE Boabacar Traore, CB/RB Datrell Jones and WR/S Jaeden Skeete.

Traore is the younger brother of Badara Traore, a backup right tackle who played for LSU after transferring from ASA College in Brooklyn. Only a sophomore, the younger Traore most likely will fill out to play on the line either defensively or offensively. He currently also holds an offer from Michigan. 

Jones, is a speedy running back, who also holds an offer from the Wolverines. In just his first year he showcased some playmaking ability that should make him a hot commodity. 

Finally, Skeete, has yet to play varsity level ball, is an athlete who most likely will be a wide receiver. From the clips online, he has incredible leaping ability, and very good hands. 

This is exciting news for the Eagles who clearly want to build in roads with the local recruits, something the previous staff was inconsistent with. Currently in the Class of '21 they only have one local commit (Owen McGowan) and have lost multiple local recruits to Michigan. Getting a good impression with these recruits early is important, and Jeff Hafley's staff clearly did a good job there. His staff has younger recruits fired up about playing at Boston College, which is a great sign for the upcoming classes of Massachusetts recruits. Now the staff will have two years to build relationships with these recruits, and hopefully be able to withstand the bigger schools who will undoubtedly come knocking. 

There are eight commitments right now in the country for the Class of 2023, Boston College has three of them. 

Eagles2007
Eagles2007

Addazio talked about building a fence, Halfey is constructing the damn thing

