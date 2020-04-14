BCBulletin
Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Kicker Connor Lytton

A.J. Black

Boston College landed another '21 commitment, this time from Radford, Virginia kicker Connor Lytton.

The Eagles will be looking for a starting kicker after Aaron Boumerhi graduates following the upcoming season. On the roster they currently have Danny Longman, Stephen Ruiz and John Tessitore who all could kick. During the 2020 recruiting cycle, BC had a commitment from kicker Ben Sauls but he ended up decommiting and ended up at Pittsburgh, and for 2021 they were  a finalist for Tommy Doman before he ended up committing to Michigan.

BC Bulletin spoke with Connor Lytton shortly after his commitment to get a full understanding on his decision. 

Lytton has been connected with the Eagles for a while now. He actually got to visit Boston College on 3/10 right before the coronavirus outbreak occurred. "I spent the entire day on campus talking with coaches and staff." he told BC Bulletin. While visiting "I got to see a practice and it had a lot of energy and excitement", and the level of caring stood out to him as well "the coaching staff have a plan and building a strong family atmosphere."

The coaching staff was something that stood out to him "Coach Hafley has a vision for the program and I wanted to be a part of it." and on his future position coach "Coach Thurin and I communicated nearly every day since my visit and we have built a great relationship."

Boston College was the first school to offer Lytton, but he expressed that over 20+ schools have been in touch with him. Interestingly former Boston College punter Alex Howell is one of his coaches at Radford High School. According to Lytton, Howell had very positive things to say about his time at BC which lasted from 2011-2015. 

Chestnut Hill seemed like a perfect fit for Lytton, and he pulled the trigger. "At the end of the day BC meets all of my criteria", he explained. "Great academics, coaches, atmosphere and football."

