Boston College Makes Top Six For 2021 WR Deion Burks

Boston College could be in good shape with a much sought after 2021 wide receiver out of Michigan. Deion Burks out of Belleville, MI announced on Twitter that the Eagles made his list of Top 6 schools.

Burke, a wide receiver is teammates with Jamari Buddin a highly recruited 2021 linebacker who also had the Eagles in his newest list. Burks plays both in the slot and as an outside wide receiver who can stretch the field. Listed as an athlete on multiple recruiting services, Burks plays both sides of the ball, as his high school team used him as a defensive back as well.

When BC Bulletin spoke to Burks last month after he received his offer he spoke highly of head coach Jeff Hafley and wide receiver coach Joe Dailey. Like many other recruits he was attracted to the Eagles because of their academics and the opportunity to play in the ACC.

The Eagles have been making offers to multiple wide receivers, and clearly this is a position they are making a strong push for. But it might be an uphill battle for the Eagles to land this receiver. 247Sports, who has Burks as a three star receiver, has four Crystal Ball projections in for Purdue. If the Eagles can't land Burks, or even if they do, Jeffrey Davis out of Connecticut is another name to watch out for at wide receiver.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any updates on the recruitment of Deion Burks.

