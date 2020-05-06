BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 12 List of Four Star Defensive End Derek Wilkins

A.J. Black

Boston College made the Top 12 for California defensive end Derek Wilkins. The recruit announced his top schools on Twitter on Tuesday:

Wilkins, a 2021 four star defensive end out Rancho Santa Margarita, California had a lengthy list of offers before he made this cut. According to his recruiting profile on 247sports he is considered the 21st rated defensive end in the entire country, and 29th rated recruit in California. Last season at Santa Margarita High School, Wilkins had seventy six tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles.

Back when he spoke to BC Bulletin about his recruitment he said this about the Eagles "I feel like Boston College is a great school with a great football program", he told BC Bulletin, "and you can’t beat that". While he hasn't named specific schools, Wilkins was able to articulate what he was looking for in a football program "What I like about my top schools is that they are all athletically and academically good."

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, Wilkins never got to visit Boston College in person. He had planned to visit but the date happened shortly after the campus was closed down. Like many recruits who are not local, getting Wilkins on campus will be a huge key for the Eagles when it is safe to do so again. 

Clearly there are some big programs up there, but I wouldn't count Boston College out of this yet. 

Currently there are no Crystal Ball predictions in for Wilkins on 247sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
AndrewBombara
AndrewBombara

the kid has Pac 12, Big Ten, ACC Offers thats really cool, the fact BC made the Top 12 is pretty cool that Hafley is able to recruit, offer these type of players

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 CB Shawn Gates Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their sixth recruit in the past week

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Boston College All Quarter Century Team: Linebackers

Two linebackers in the history of Boston College have had such legendary impact. Luke Kuechly and Mark Herzlich are our linebackers of the quarter century.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Louisiana Defensive End Ja'Marian Peterson "Really Hyped" By Boston College Offer

Boston College was down in the Bayou State as they offered defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson out of New Orleans

A.J. Black

Boston College Offers Local '21 Recruits Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons

Boston College basketball offers local products Gianni Thompson and Casey Simmons as they begin to work on the 2021 recruiting class.

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Defensive Lineman Andre Porter

Boston College landed their second commitment of the week, as Washington DC defensive lineman Andre Porter pledged to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Fast Rising 2022 DE Jimmy Scott Gets Offer From Boston College

Boston College reached out and offered Jimmy Scott from New York, an exciting defensive end. Read about the recruit in our feature today.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Defensive Ends

Two Boston College Eagles have stood out for their play on the defensive line. We honored both in today's column.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Florida Defensive End Deonte Anderson "Excited" About Boston College Offer

Anderson, a Fort Meade graduate, was offered by Boston College and BCBulletin spoke with him about the offer.

A.J. Black

Emma Guy & David Cotton Named "Eagles of The Year"

Two Eagles stood out this year, and Boston College honored them. Emma Guy of the women's basketball team, and David Cotton of men's hockey.

A.J. Black

Jeff Hafley Continues To Get Team Ready Even With Challenges of Coaching Remotely.

New head coach Jeff Hafley continues to get his team ready for the upcoming season, but talks about some of the challenges he has faced.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974