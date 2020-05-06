Boston College Makes Top 12 List of Four Star Defensive End Derek Wilkins

Boston College made the Top 12 for California defensive end Derek Wilkins. The recruit announced his top schools on Twitter on Tuesday:

Wilkins, a 2021 four star defensive end out Rancho Santa Margarita, California had a lengthy list of offers before he made this cut. According to his recruiting profile on 247sports he is considered the 21st rated defensive end in the entire country, and 29th rated recruit in California. Last season at Santa Margarita High School, Wilkins had seventy six tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles.

Back when he spoke to BC Bulletin about his recruitment he said this about the Eagles "I feel like Boston College is a great school with a great football program", he told BC Bulletin, "and you can’t beat that". While he hasn't named specific schools, Wilkins was able to articulate what he was looking for in a football program "What I like about my top schools is that they are all athletically and academically good."

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, Wilkins never got to visit Boston College in person. He had planned to visit but the date happened shortly after the campus was closed down. Like many recruits who are not local, getting Wilkins on campus will be a huge key for the Eagles when it is safe to do so again.

Clearly there are some big programs up there, but I wouldn't count Boston College out of this yet.

Currently there are no Crystal Ball predictions in for Wilkins on 247sports.

