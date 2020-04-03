Boston College Stands Out For Big Local Lineman Erik Russell

Boston College already has two commits from Massachusetts in the Class of 2021. Defensive end Josaiah Stewart and linebacker Owen McGowan both pledged under Steve Addazio and have kept with the Eagles under the transition to new head coach Jeff Hafley. While Louis Hansen and Casey Phinney both headed to Michigan in the past two days, there is still plenty of talent left in the Bay State.

Erik Russell may not be a name that many recruitniks are familiar with, but BC fans should learn the name. The Boston College High School junior, and Scituate native is a 6'7 offensive tackle that has caught the eyes of Jeff Hafley's staff. While only currently a two star, he clearly impressed the Boston College staff who offered him on Thursday.

While currently not at the weight most current tackles land at in college, Russell has a huge frame that could fill out. And with his size, he will be fit the build of some of the great tackles in Chestnut Hill. Current Russell's list of offers is rather small, holding scholarships opportunities at Dartmouth, Yale, UMass, Monmouth along with the Eagles.

Russell spoke with BC Bulletin on Friday about his newest offer from the Eagles.

"The things I really like about BC is that they’re big time ACC football", Russell explained, "and the passion that surrounds the school from this area". A visit to Boston College sounds like it will be on the horizon for the recruit, however his inability to visit due to COVID-19 has pushed this back, and has also pushed back his timeline.

While Russell is the build of a tackle, he is open to moving around too. "I play offensive tackle and certainly presume I will play that position in college" he explained, "but I’m not opposed at all to changing position if my coaches would see it fit." He has also been impressed by the coaching staff "I’ve really enjoyed every conversation I’ve had with them" Russell told BC Bulletin, "they seem like good and honest people."

Russell will be a name to remember, 247Sports already has two Crystal Ball Projections for the Eagles. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on all news regarding this recruit.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI