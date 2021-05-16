Mapping Out A Dream Ending For the Class of '22

With 12-13 spots left in the Class of '22, what would be the ideal way for the Eagles to close out their class

Boston College football already has twelve recruits committed for the Class of '22. Certain positions (quarterback, tight end) are already filled out, but how could the Eagles fill out the remainder of their class? Let's look at a dream, best case scenario for those final 12-13 spots. Now, these are players Boston College are still reportedly still interested in, not pipedreams.

Running Back: Alex Broome, Lipscomb (TN)

Already scheduled to visit, Broome would be a huge get for the Eagles. With major offers from Michigan State, Virginia and Tulane. With CJ Clinkscales already committed as a running back already as well, Boston College would be in great shape at running back with this pairing.

Wide Receiver: Braden Pagen, San Juan Hills (CA), Jordan Anthony (MS)

I expect that this wide receiver's relationship with Boston College will only continue to improve. Recently offered by the Eagles, he talked to BC Bulletin and spoke about being very interested in the Eagles. Very impressive film and would be a nice addition to go along with Ismael Zamor and Joseph Griffin II. Jordan Anthony is a name to watch out for as well, he is a speedster and would be an intriguing weapon.

Offensive Line: Alex Birchmeier, Ashburn, VA

Boston College offered the five star offensive guard lately, and remember this is a dream scenario. With Aazaar Abdul-Rahim offering, anything is possible. Birchmeier seems to be a Penn State lean at this point, but has yet to announce his official visits yet. If BC could land him he would most likely be the highest ranked Eagles commit since Brian Toal.

Defensive Line: Gilbert Tongrongou Forest Park (VA), Donovan Spellman Clayton (NC), Jimmy Scott, Buffalo (NY)

The Eagles most likely will take three defensive ends to go with Kwan Williams their four star defensive tackle. All three have visits set up, and all three have solid offer lists. All three would be perfect fits for the Eagles, and seem to be leaning towards the Eagles right now.

Linebacker: Harrison Taggart, Draper (UT) & VJ Payne, Buford (GA)

Taggart was a more recent offer, and has been connected to a bunch of west coast schools. However, he is not a kid I would say is wedded to staying on that side of the country. He also strikes me as a "BC guy", and would be a nice addition. Payne visited Boston College already, and would be a perfect fit for the Jahmin Muse/Bryce Steele hybrid role.

Secondary: Sione Hala St. John's Bosco (CA), Cam Johnson, St. Frances Academy MD, A'Khoury Lyde, DePaul Catholic (NJ), Ryland Gandy Buford (GA)

This position has the biggest question mark after Hala and Johnson, both of whom are expected to commit to Jeff Hafley's staff. Lyde is visiting, but has some solid Big Ten offers, while Gandy's name hasn't popped up much but could be a nice addition with his two Buford teammates.