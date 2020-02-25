BCBulletin
Boston College Target Spotlight: CB Greedy Hairston

A.J. Black

Recently, cornerback Maxwell "Greedy" Hairston's recruitment exploded. In the mix is Boston College who offered him both by the old staff, and again by Jeff Hafley and the new coaching crew. Currently Hairston, a 2021 three star back has offers from Maryland, Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Temple and a host of MAC schools.  

Hairston, a 6'1 cornerback from West Bloomfield, Michigan chatted with BC Bulletin about Boston College, his recruitment, and where the name Greedy originated. 

Hairston, while born Maxwell prefers to be called "Greedy". We asked him where the name came from. "Greedy was a nickname given to me by my QB actually" he explained "because I always want more!!! I’m hungry for competition! They also compared me to Greedy Williams (former LSU and current Cleveland Browns cornerback)".

The junior is currently in the middle stages of his recruitment. According to Hairston, he currently does not have a Top 3 or 5. When asked about having leaders he said "Not yet, I’m still taking every school into consideration and I’m still trying to learn more about some schools, but BC is for sure a top school". 

He did however hint that he had some schools that he really felt strongly about  "I like the coaching staff at BC, Kansas and Cincinnati, I feel a great connection with those schools", but did say that he did like some others as well.  

The new staff was an important part of our conversation as well. Hairston, talked specifically about Jeff Hafley "the fact that there head coach is defensive minded and a former DB coach" running the program. He says the new coaches are "great" and "feels connected with them already", and mentioned he just got off the phone with them. Clearly Hairston is a priority for the Eagles as three coaches have been recruiting him defensive backs coach Aazar Abdul Rahim, Frank Cignetti Jr. and Hafley. 

But academics is also important to the junior, saying that his "education plays a big role" in where he will end up. He hasn't visited Boston College, but has multiple trips planned int the future but hasn't picked a date yet. The recruiting process will continue for Hairston into the summer, and he hopes to make a decision in August before he starts his senior year season at West Bloomfield. 

Clearly Hairston is a priority right now for Boston College. For Jeff Hafley, a coach who can identify good defensive backs has him in his cross hairs and the two sides have been in constant communication. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on Hairston's recruitment. 

