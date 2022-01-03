Monday Musings: Latest Intel on BC Recruiting and Football

An insiders look at Boston College football and some of the news and notes you will want to know!

* You may notice that news and offers have slowed down over the past week (since the bowl cancellation). There is a reason for that, Jeff Hafley sent his staff home to recharge and spend time with their families. That doesn't mean they aren't doing work behind the scenes, and on the trail. Just a little slower. From what I've heard many are returning to work today, so expect more of an uptick as we head towards the late signing period.

* Defensive tackle Ryan Betro retired from football after a nagging injury he suffered as a true freshman. A well respected leader in the locker room, he played in 11 games the past two seasons.

* Marcus Bradley, a transfer defensive end/tackle from Vanderbilt who we had linked to Boston College has committed to UMass. I don't think this is as big of a deal as you might expect. True, Bradley was a four star recruit but there is a few reasons why his connection to BC didn't make sense. As Mitch Wolfe reported he is very raw, so he wouldn't be much of a factor in 2022, where BC needs immediate help. Also the comments Vandy head coach Clark Lea made about his maturity struck me as a red flag as well. Whatever the case, a nice get for the Minutemen.

* I think there will be better fits for defensive end help that we will see BC connected to soon.

* Again for those expecting a huge crop from the transfer portal, don't hold your breath. Hafley has made it clear that he wants to develop freshmen instead of living in the portal. He will address some of the team needs this offseason in the portal, but I just don't see him going overboard with it.

* There hasn't been much buzz of any Boston College coaches being poached this offseason. You may hear defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim's name floated around, but it just doesn't make sense yet. While he is dynamic as a recruiter, and his work on the defensive backs has been strong, he just received a raise from the Eagles and a new title. He turned down a DC role last year, unless something weird happens behind the scenes, I don't see him leaving yet.

Wide receiver coach Joe Dailey is another name that could be one to watch. Virginia Tech still needs a WR coach, and might want one with strong ties to New Jersey.