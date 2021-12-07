Boston College Recruiting Notebook: December 7, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

We are getting down to the wire with the Class of '22, with early signing day coming on December 15. The two biggest questions are around decommitments and flips/new commitments. Boston College still has a few spots they can fill if the right player strikes their fancy. Here is some of the news and buzz around the class.

* There currently is only one name to watch on the decommitment front, cornerback Amari Jackson. The '22 defensive back from Georgia was visited in home by Tennessee just a day after Boston College visited him. Still think he will end up with the Eagles, but it is worth watching to see if the Vols get Jackson on campus. There hasn't been any news around that, but it could change the projection moving forward.

* The staff has been furiously traveling around the country visiting their committed players. As mentioned above, they went in home with Jackson, but also visited '22 running back Cam Barfield, quarterback Peter Delaportas, and linebacker Daveon Crouch.

* Octavian Smith, a three star athlete out of Burtonsville (Md.) Paint Branch named Boston College in his top five. Maryland, Northwestern, Virginia and Penn State (no offer) round out his list. The Northwestern decommit has yet to visit Boston College, which will be the key to whether he is seriously considering the Eagles. He will decide on December 17th, the last day of the early signing period.

* A new offer went out '22 ATH Koen Entringer earlier this week. The Walled Lake (MI) native visited Boston College this past weekend. He is a hot commodity with offers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Syracuse and Iowa. Currently Crystal Ball'd to Wisconsin, he still has a visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend.

* The transfer portal is something else to keep an eye on. There really hasn't been many players linked to Boston College, but one to keep an eye on is Jake Bobo, a wide receiver from Duke. The Massachusetts native could be looking to come home, and has been connected to the Eagles since entering the portal. At 6'5, he had 72 receptions last year for the Blue Devils. Other programs are hunting for him as well, but don't be surprised if he finds a home in Chestnut Hill.

* In terms of positional groups for the portal, the big one I believe BC will attack is defensive end. The Eagles are going to lose Brandon Barlow, and have no real other answer on the other end. Shitta Sillah could be the starter, but he hasn't shown that he can consistently be effective in the pass rush, while Donovan Ezeirauku and Neto Okpala both could earn the spot as well, but are both young. There hasn't been any names that have been linked to the Eagles, but in terms of adding depth to a position, this may be their biggest need.